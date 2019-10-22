The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 6,299 head of cattle selling the week of Oct. 11 to 17, compared to 6,139 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was based on feeder and slaughter cattle sales from Russell, Tama, Dunlap, Sheldon and Lamoni auction barns. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were steady to firm. The feeder steers weighing from 400 to 499 pounds were selling $7 lower to $13 higher, those 500 to 599 pounds were selling from $3 lower to minus $11, those 600 to 699 pounds were steady, those 700 to 799 pounds were steady to $6 higher and those 800 to 899 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers weighing from 400 to 599 pounds were selling $6 to $12 lower, those from 600 to 699 pounds were selling $1 to $5 higher, those from 700 to 799 pounds were selling $2 lower to $4 higher and those 800 to 850 pounds were steady.The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 32% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 22% was slaughter cattle with 49% steers, 20% were dairy steers, 25% were heifers, 6% were cows, and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 315 lbs., 173.00; 29 head, 357 to 388 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (163.64); 76 head, 405 to 423 lbs., 159.00 to 189.00 (182.60); 8 head, 447 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 221 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 170.00 (161.38); 142 head, 502 to 534 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (159.09); 62 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (151.96) unweaned; 192 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 137.00 to 160.25 (148.54); 5 head, 563 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 110 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 157.00 (148.75); 202 head, 663 to 697 lbs., 130.00 to 155.25 (144.42); 144 head, 711 to 749 lbs., 134.50 to 156.50 (151.72); 415 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 135.00 to 157.25 (149.39); 257 head, 811 to 842 lbs., 126.00 to 151.25 (149.30); 303 head, 851 to 863 lbs., 146.85 to 153.75 (151.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 315 lbs., 161.00; 7 head, 350 to 381 lbs., 151.00 to 178.00 (166.99); 59 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 130.00 to 176.00 (162.02); 42 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 162.00 (152.44; 13 head, 497 lbs., 144.50 full; 21 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 122.00 to 152.00 (142.65); 28 head, 566 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 151.00 (141.04); 24 head, 602 to 640 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (140.11); 27 head, 730 to733 lbs.,120.00 to 135.00 (131.57); 73 head, 730 to 733 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (135.59); 7 head, 892 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 904 lbs., 115.00; 16 head, 1027 bs., 114.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 305 to 329 lbs., 132.50 to 154.00 (143.76); 38 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (139.86); 172 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (146.76); 206 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 127.00 to 149.00 (135.83); 102 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 127.50 to 150.00 (135.97); 43 head, 505 to 536 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.96) unweaned; 117 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 120.50 to 145.50 (132.08); 83 head, 609 to 647 lbs., 126.50 to 144.50 (142.04); 8 head, 619 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 113 head, 660 to 683 lbs., 135.00 to 147.25 (143.67); 23 head, 658 to 687 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (134.14) unweaned; 66 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 127.00 to 141.75 (137.07); 58 head, 752 to 790 lbs., 129.50 to 143.00 (132.44); 28 head, 826 to 839 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (132.28); 3 head, 957 lbs., 114.00; 3 head, 1120 lbs., 95.00.(127.1 Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 258 lbs., 141.00; 17 head, 310 to 343 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (135.21); 40 head, 411 to 443 lbs., 124.00 to 149.00 (133.29); 4 head, 441 lbs., 130.00 full; 16 head, 554 to 483 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (127.19); 22 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 123.00 t0 139.50 (129.62); 22 head, 652 to 689 lbs., 122.00 to 133.00 (126.56); 15 head, 705 to 715 lbs., 117.50 to 128.00 (120.27); 31 head, 755 to 787 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.78); 3 head, 832 lbs,, 110.00; 6 head, 923 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 291 lbs., 161.00; 3 head, 317 lbs., 157.50; 5 head, 391 lbs., 157.50; 6 head, 406 lbs., 160.00; 27 head, 458 to 494 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (151.31); 7 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 150.00 (137.55); 3 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 93.00 to 110.00 (104.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head 347 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 543 lbs., 146.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 466 head, 1230 to 1690 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (110.07) average dressing; 21 head, 1100 to 1263 lbs., 107.50 to 112.85 (110.28) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 65 head, 1000 to 1600 lbs., 95.00 to 107.00 (103.75) average; 6 head, 1055 to 1310 lbs., 98.50 to 103.00 (101.51) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 20 head, 1313 to 1830 lbs., 83.00 to 97.00 (91.94) average; 8 head, 910 to 1190 lbs.,86.00 to 102.00 (99.35) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 40 head, 1307 to 1568 lbs., 86.00 to 87.00 (86.65) average; 19 head, 1445 to 1632 lbs., 90.00 to 96.25 (93.47) average value added. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 32 head,d 1301 to 1485 lbs., 80.00 to 85.50 (84.23) average. Select 2 to 3, 39 head, 1090 to 1285 lbs., 70.00 to 77.00 (74.11) average; 112 head, 1024 to 1248 lbs., 65.00 to 78.75 (74.45) average return to feed. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 205 head, 1127 to 1533 lbs., 105.00 to 113.85 (109.82) average; 6 head, 1190 to 1215 lbs., 106.50 to 111.00 (110.26) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 49 head, 1030 to 1480 lbs., 95.00 to 107.50 (103.10) average; 13 head, 971 to 1070 lbs., 93.00 to 104.50 (97.05) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 24 head, 1000 to 1480 lbs., 83.00 to 99.00 (91.69) average; 3 head, 918 to 1030 lbs., 83.00 to 91.00 (88.12) average return to feed. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1410 to 1920 lbs., 60.00 to 62.00 (61.23) average. Bones, 80 to 85%, 38 head, 1135 to 1755 lbs., 50.00 to 57.00 (53.73) average. Lean 85 to 90%, 14 head, 920 to 1505 lbs., 40.00 to 1505 lbs., 40.00 to 47.00 (44.09) average; 10 head, 750 to 1160 lbs., 21.00 to 36.00 (28.66) low. Bulls 1, 6 head, 1200 to 1945 lbs. 61.00 to 80.00 (72.07) average; 4 head, 940 to 1630 lbs., 45.00 to 56.00 (52.02) low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.