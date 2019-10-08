The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 4,987 head of cattle selling the period of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, compared to 7,878 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was based on sales from Sioux Center, Russell, Dunlap, Tama and Sheldon auction barns. Compared to the previous week, the Choice steers and heifers were selling $3 to $4 higher. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were selling $6 to $8 higher, those 500 to 599 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher and those 600 to 899 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $3 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were mostly steady, those 500 to 599 pounds were selling $4 to $6 lower, those 600 to 699 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower, those 700 to 750 pounds were steady and those 800 to 899 pounds were steady. The supply included: 65% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 40% were dairy steers, 18% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 35% were slaughter cattle with 41% steers, 20% were dairy steers, 34% were heifers, 4% were cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 166.00 to 184.00 (172.99); 13 head, 358 to 361 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (173.65); 12 head, 407 to 410 lbs., 182.50 to 189.00 (185.74); 67 head, 457 to 474 lbs., 169.50 to 182.00 (178.32); 37 head, 504 to 539 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (165.19); 7 head, 582 lbs., 157.25; 7 head, 641 lbs., 155.00; 152 head, 661 to 674 lbs., 153.50 to 155.75 (154.55); 81 head, 701 to 716 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (153.85); 65 head, 799 lbs., 154.75; 436 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 144.75 to 153.50 (148.58); 128 head, 862 to 883 lbs., 142.85 to 146.25 (144.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 528 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 571 to 582 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (143.17); 7 head, 643 to 645 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.43); 35 head, 659 to 688 lbs., 140.00 to 144.25 (143.21); 28 head, 752 to 788 lbs., 132.00 to 142.50 (140.94); 15 head, 818 to 824 lbs., 138.00 to 140.50 (139.66). Large frame 1, 6 head, 834 lbs., 137.00; 9 head, 937 lbs., 129.00. Dairy steers, large frame 2, 4 head, 643 lbs., 95.00; 51 head, 657 to 669 lbs., 91.00 to 94.00 (93.51); 42 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 80.00 to 86.00 (81.07); 49 head, 777 to 788 lbs., 78.00 to 80.00 (79.30); 96 head, 828 to 847 lbs., 73.00 to 90.00 (87.72); 16 head, 858 to 889 lbs., 80.00 to 94.00 (88.73); 91 head, 905 to 943 lbs., 81.00 to 92.50 (87.86); 11 head, 955 to 975 lbs., 88.00 to 92.00 (89.82); 27 head, 1007 to 1045 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (90.90); 16 head, 1070 lbs., 84.50; 13 head, 1148 lbs., 72.50. Large frame 2 to 3, 37 head, 402 to 431 lbs., 87.00 to 93.00 (90.30); 49 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 90.00 to 111.00 (102.25); 51 head, 505 to 529 lbs., 90.50 to 95.00 (91.99); 31 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (90.40); 65 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 86.50 to 93.00 (89.10); 6 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 80.00 to 82.00 (81.32); 3 head, 735 to 740 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.49); 12 head, 752 to 764 lbs., 72.00 to 74.00 (72.84); 9 head, 835 to 847 lbs., 68.00 to 70.00 (69.45); 15 head, 860 to 883 lbs., 69.00 to 79.00 (77.12); 12 head, 910 to 945 lbs., 70.00 to 73.00 (72.18); 4 head, 953 to 995 lbs., 70.00 to 71.00 (70.49). Large frame 3, 36 head, 203 to 240 lbs., 89.00 to 100.00 (91.99); 46 head, 266 to 297 lbs., 92.50 to 97.00 (94.12); 43 head, 302 to 345 lbs., 88.00 to 95.00 (93.91); 53 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 87.00 to 92.00 (88.78); 8 head, 410 to 414 lbs., 77.50 to 86.00 (84.95); 14 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 82.00 to 90.00 (83.10); 12 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 72.50 to 77.50 (76.05); 19 head, 565 to 575 lbs., 78.00 to 85.00 (83.16); 29 head, 607 to 626 lbs., 80.00 to 83.00 (81.37); 9 head, 686 to 690 lbs., 73.00 to 77.00 (76.11); 6 head, 805 to 835 lbs., 63.00 to 65.00 (63.99); 2 head, 870 to 875 lbs., 58.00 to 60.00 (59.00); 5 head, 918 to 945 lbs., 52.00 to 64.00 (57.00). Large frame 3 to 4, 7 head, 115 to 143 lbs., 65.00 to 75.00 (69.49); 31 head, 188 to 190 lbs., 90.00 to 92.00 (90.77); 3 head, 213 to 240 lbs., 80.00 to 82.00 (81.28); 24 head, 258 to 281 lbs., 75.00 to 88.00 (85.81); 11 head, 300 to 315 lbs., 70.00 to 80.00 (78.69); 20 head, 369 to 389 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.69); 7 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (64.32); 9 head, 560 to 591 lbs., 62.50 to 63.00 (62.89).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 153.00 to 175.00 (161.30); 8 head, 350 to 376 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.00); 21 head, 407 to 425 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (160.34); 46 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 143.50 to 154.50 (148.29); 42 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 138.00 to 151.50 (142.13); 21 head, 578 to 587 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.00); 13 head, 627 to 640 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (138.09); 65 head, 652 to 683 lbs., 134.50 to 146.00 (139.07); 175 head, 709 to 731 lbs., 136.00 to 140.75 (139.37); 28 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (126.00); 20 head, 862 to 885 lbs., 129.00 to 129.75 (129.48); 10 head, 913 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 760 to 773 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.23); 10 head, 870 to 888 lbs., 118.00.
Slaughter cattle: Dairy steers, Standard 2 to 3, 6 head, 1195 to 1368 lbs., 62.00 to 69.00 (64.85) average dressing. Dairy heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 376 head, 1060 to 1545 lbs., 100.00 to 110.75 (105.38) average. Heifers, Select and Choice 2 to 3, 90 head, 1047 to 1485 lbs., 91.00 to 104.50 (98.51) average; 29 1head, 375 to 1633 lbs., 82.00 to 94.25 (92.77) average heavy weight; 11 head, 850 to 1115 lbs., 94.00 to 112.00 (98.85) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 9 head, 1060 to 1540 lbs., 84.50 to 96.50 (90.63) average; 9 head, 985 to 1260 lbs., 74.50 to 102.00 (86.29) average return to feed. Cows, Breaker 75, to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1180 to 1760 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.46) average; 5 head, 1639 to 1740 lbs., 70.50 to 73.50 (72.87) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 27 head, 1030 to 1730 lbs., 51.00 to 57.00 (54.30) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 975 to 1470 lbs., 41.00 to 49.00 (46.07) average; 6 head, 1040 to 1270 lbs., 29.00 to 40.00 (34.99) low. Bulls 1, 11 head, 1005 to 1875 lbs., 61.00 to 80.00 (72.45) average; 2 head, 1200 to 1430 lbs., 53.00 to 54.00 (53.54) low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.