The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 957 head of cattle selling the week Aug. 16 to 22, compared to 1,935 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was based on slaughter cattle sales from Dunlap, Tama and Sheldon auction barns. Compared to the previous week, the Choice steers and heifers were selling $1.75 to $2.50 higher. No feeder cattle sales were included in this week’s report. The supply included 100% slaughter cattle with 38% steers, 27% were dairy steers, 19% were heifers, 8% were cows and 7% were bulls.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 245 head, 1160 to 1635 lbs., 104.00 to 111.60 (108.54) average dressing; 3 head, 1525 to 1555 lbs., 107.50 to 110.00 (108.74) average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 41 head, 1130 to 1613 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (104.45) average; 3 head, 865 to 1085 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (104.17) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 15 head, 1110 to 1345 lbs., 92.00 to 100.00 (95.55) average; 10 head, 1068 to 1375 lbs., 85.00 to 100.00 (92.81) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 116 head, 1115 to 1575 lbs., 91.00 to 98.50 (94.14) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 31 head, 1123 to 1608 lbs., 86.00 to 90.00 (88.38) average. Select 1 to 2, 42 head, 1026 to 1375 lbs., 70.00 to 81.00 (75.67) average. Select 2 to 3, 37 head, 1090 to 1530 lbs., 68.00 to 85.00 (84.22) average. Standard 1 to 3, 2 head, 1125 lbs., 67.00 average return to feed. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 141 head, 1110 to 1413 lbs., 104.00 to 111.25 (108.09) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 16 head, 1020 to 1270 lbs., 102.00 to 106.00 (103.34) average; 2 head, 1215 lbs., 102.00 average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 3 head, 958 to 975 lbs., 100.00 to 102.25 (101.49) average. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 24 head, 1195 to 1870 lbs., 62.00 to 69.50 (65.93) average; 11 head, 1495 to 1890 lbs., 70.50 to 77.00 (73.71) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 24 head, 1035 to 1565 lbs., 52.00 to 61.00 (56.66) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 970 to 1380 lbs., 43.00 to 51.00 (47.63) average; 3 head, 1030 to 1135 lbs., 31.00 to 34.00 (33.02) low. Bulls 1, 8 head, 1290 to 2070 lbs., 61.00 to 90.00 (78.06) average. Bulls 2 to 3, 50 head, 918 to 1238 lbs., 75.50 to 97.50 (92.98) average return to feed.
