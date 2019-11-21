The Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction Summary reported receipts of 8,339 head selling for the week of Nov. 14 as compared to 7,669 head selling a week ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This summary includes the results of Dunlap, Knoxville, Tama, Creston, Sheldon, Denison and Clarinda sales. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady to firm. Feeder steers 400 to 699 pounds were trading mostly steady and 700 to 999 pounds were selling $1 to $10 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 599 pounds were trading steady to $4 higher, while 600 to 799 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher. Those from 800 to 899 pounds were trading $4 to $7 lower and 900 to 999 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher. The supply included 79% feeder cattle (54% steers, 46% heifers, 0% were bulls); 21% slaughter cattle (42% steers, 14% dairy steers, 40% heifers, 3% cows, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 274 lbs., 202.50; 14 head, 310 to 330 lbs., 177.50 to 202.50 (191.40), unweaned; 20 head, 369 to 375 lbs., 171.00 to 179.00 (175.77); 9 head, 390 to 398 lbs., 170.00, unweaned; 115 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 163.00 to 183.00 (168.87); 15 head, 444 lbs., 163.50, unweaned; 134 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 157.00 to 173.50 (163.30); 29 head, 464 to 467 lbs., 159.75 to 166.00 (161.90), unweaned; 250 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 148.50 to 165.50 (159.27); 87 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (158.59), unweaned; 212 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 147.50 to 165.00 (155.41); 84 head, 559 to 599 lbs., 146.50 to 152.50 (150.50), unweaned; 385 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (150.97); 153 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 136.50 to 149.00 (143.80), nweaned; 275 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 133.75 to 152.25 (144.16); 34 head, 693 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 193 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 140.00 to 151.50 (146.31); 17 head, 746 lbs., 143.50, unweaned; 105 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 132.00 to 151.85 (142.46); 71 head, 822 to 847 lbs., 138.00 to 149.25 (147.95); 32 head, 853 to 873 lbs., 136.50 to 139.75 (138.04); 132 head, 914 to 936 lbs., 141.50 to 147.10 (144.98); 87 head, 952 to 971 lbs., 143.25 to 143.60 (143.48); 4 head, 1082 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight,8 head, 344 lbs., 177.50; 17 head, 360 to 393 lbs., 157.50 to 170.00 (165.48); 4 head, 363 lbs., 177.00, unweaned; 41 head, 401 to 447 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (157.23); 9 head, 428 to 433 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (147.65), unweaned; 42 head, 473 to 496 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (153.92); 5 head, 484 lbs., 166.00, unweaned; 27 head, 518 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (147.92); 30 head, 518 to 549 lbs., 143.50 to 154.50 (148.13), unweaned; 25 head, 554 to 578 lbs., 136.00 to 146.50 (142.57); 18 head, 583 to 598 lbs., 141.50 to 143.50 (142.60), unweaned; 30 head, 608 to 644 lbs., 132.00 to 144.50 (138.72); 37 head, 642 to 646 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.56), unweaned; 31 head, 662 to 694 lbs., 126.00 to 146.50 (132.47); 27 head, 669 to 679 lbs., 130.00 to 131.50 (131.00), unweaned; 3 head, 703 lbs., 135.00; 33 head, 788 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 7 head, 803 to 810 lbs., 128.00 to 133.50 (131.15); 5 head, 890 lbs., 124.50; 30 head, 992 lbs., 134.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 316 to 343 lbs., 560.00 to 660.00 (615.47); 3 head, 495 lbs., 675.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 316 lbs., 164.00; 28 head, 355 to 380 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (156.47); 5 head, 356 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 100 head, 408 to 438 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (146.23); 6 head, 408 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 180 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 153.00 (140.07); 77 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 135.00 to 149.50 (136.65), unweaned; 245 head, 504 to 547 lbs., 126.50 to 146.75 (139.42); 39 head, 525 lbs., 158.00, replacement; 36 head, 512 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (132.13), unweaned; 216 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 145.00 (135.57); 84 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 138.75 (133.69), unweaned; 354 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 132.00 to 146.50 (140.07); 16 head, 600 lbs., 150.50, replacement; 40 head, 611 to 632 lbs., 130.50 to 138.50 (134.80), unweaned; 194 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 143.25 (135.19); 17 head, 694 lbs., 129.75, unweaned; 36 head, 711 to 747 lbs., 124.50 to 146.75 (142.65); 51 head, 755 to 787 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (128.94); 38 head, 827 to 843 lbs., 136.75 to 137.75 (137.41); 51 head, 861 to 880 lbs., 124.50 to 131.25 (129.42); 98 head, 904 to 916 lbs., 131.00 to 138.85 (136.10); 124 head, 950 to 958 lbs., 138.35 to 139.60 (138.97); 55 head, 1004 lbs., 136.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 323 to 345 lbs., 130.00 to 153.00 (138.61); 4 head, 333 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 29 head, 353 to 391 lbs., 136.00 to 157.00 (143.84); 3 head, 372 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 22 head, 407 to 439 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.41); 73 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (133.99); 64 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (130.53); 34 head, 522 to 548 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (132.42), unweaned; 20 head, 565 to 585 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (128.35); 7 head, 565 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 26 head, 604 to 634 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (125.72); 36 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 117.00 to 136.00 (129.66); 10 head, 701 lbs., 123.00; 23 head, 775 lbs., 135.75; 10 head, 802 to 840 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (126.79); 7 head, 870 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 935 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 988 lbs., 115.00; 8 head, 311 to 335 lbs., 525.00 to 570.00 (548.34); 4 head, 398 lbs., 600.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 496 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 508 lbs., 122.00; 9 head, 675 lbs., 123.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 552 head, 1180 to 1675 lbs., 107.75 to 120.00 (115.76), average; 1 head, 1020 lbs., 109.50, average, return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 77 head, 1025 to 1650 lbs., 101.00 to 111.50 (108.56), average; 2 head, 1898 lbs., 101.00, average, heavy weight; 1 head, 1025 lbs., 104.00, average, return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 1260 to 1613 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (93.23), average; 12 head, 945 to 1295 lbs., 95.00 to 114.00 (106.18), average, return to feed.
Dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 1235 to 1803 lbs., 86.00 to 89.00 (88.25), average; 167 head, 1340 to 1634 lbs., 90.00 to 94.25 (91.56), average, value added. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1215 to 1340 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (83.30), average; 6 head, 1320 to 1387 lbs., 85.50 to 92.00 (86.54), average; 12 head, 1010 to 1715 lbs., 70.00 to 77.00 (74.30), average, return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 528 head, 1075 to 1630 lbs., 108.00 to 120.00 (114.82), average; 7 head, 988 to 1099 lbs., 113.50 to 115.75 (114.41), average, return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 92 head, 1080 to 1478 lbs., 101.00 to 112.50 (108.61), average; 3 head, 985 to 1270 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (106.09), average, return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1045 to 1385 lbs., 103.00, average; 1 head, 1700 lbs., 95.00, average, heavy weight; 23 head, 853 to 1115 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (105.83), average, return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1230 to 1900 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (59.70) average; 11 head, 1435 to 1910 lbs., 67.00 to 74.00 (69.69) high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1055 to 1655 lbs., 45.00 to 52.00 (49.42) average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1035 to 1375 lbs., 31.00 to 43.00 (36.27) average; 4 head, 1065 to 1335 lbs., 23.00 to 30.00 (26.11) low.
Slaughter bulls: Per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1215 to 2200 lbs., 50.00 to 80.00 67.91 average.
