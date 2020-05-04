The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 8,408 head selling the week ending on April 30, comapred to 5,486 head trading the previous reporting period, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes receipts from Knoxville, Tama, Bloomfield, Clarinda and Lamoni. Compared to a week ago, there were not enough Choice steers and heifers to establish a market trend. Feeder steers 400 to 599 pounds were selling $2 to $9 higher, 600 to 649 pounds were trading $3 lower, 650 to 749 pounds were selling $1 to $8 higher, 750 to 799 pounds were trading $2 lower, 800 to 899 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 499 pounds were trading $5 to $7 lower, 500 to 799 pounds were selling $6 to $15 lower. Supply included: 98% feeder cattle (58% steers, 41% heifers, 1% bulls); 2% slaughter cattle (36% steers, 48% heifers, 13% cows, 3% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 303-345 lbs., 170.00-187.00 (176.02); 87 head, 352-394 lbs., 166.50-195.00 (182.90); 84 head, 402-449 lbs., 165.00-191.00 (181.22); 10 head, 431 lbs., 173.50, unweaned; 294 head, 451-496 lbs., 158.00-179.50 (172.52); 19 head, 468 lbs., 188.00, fancy; 11 head, 466 lbs., 167.50, unweaned; 336 head, 500-548 lbs., 155.00-177.00 (169.16); 27 head, 529-536 lbs., 158.50-169.00 (163.53), unweaned; 284 head, 551-599 lbs., 148.00-168.50 (154.88); 6 head, 572 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 422 head, 602-648 lbs., 139.00-157.00 (149.83); 281 head, 650-699 lbs., 130.00-146.50 (137.77); 12 head, 666 lbs., 136.50, unweaned; 373 head, 700-748 lbs., 120.00-139.75 (133.54); 195 head, 704-714 lbs., 138.75-143.25 (143.11), fancy; 226 head, 750-799 lbs., 115.00-135.35 (125.75); 533 head, 803-849 lbs., 112.50-128.35 (124.07); 240 head, 862-895 lbs., 105.00-119.25 (117.37); 168 head, 901-947 lbs., 105.25-115.10 (111.97); 19 head, 955 lbs., 106.00; 23 head, 1015 lbs., 100.25. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 302-336 lbs., 165.00-170.00 (167.41); 13 head, 370-398 lbs., 161.00-178.00 (174.16); 13 head, 400-449 lbs., 157.00-165.00 (159.42); 48 head, 451-497 lbs., 141.00-161.50 (155.21); 104 head, 505-546 lbs., 145.50-159.00 (151.69); 3 head, 507 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 121 head, 560-599 lbs., 135.00-150.00 (143.22); 98 head, 603-648 lbs., 115.00-143.50 (137.86); 22 head, 665-699 lbs., 124.50-130.50 (128.29); 10 head, 670 lbs., 128.25, unweaned; 32 head, 703-747 lbs., 110.00-127.50 (119.53); 32 head, 765-799 lbs., 117.00-123.50 (118.25); 6 head, 925 lbs., 103.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 678 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 701 lbs., 117.00, unweaned; 5 head, 759 lbs., 112.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 300-342 lbs., 155.00-170.00 (160.05); 45 head, 363-396 lbs., 135.00-172.50 (154.69); 10 head, 387 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 109 head, 400-444 lbs., 134.00-157.00 (145.46); 268 head, 450-498 lbs., 133.00-156.50 (144.86); 9 head, 454 lbs., 151.00, fancy; 350 head, 500-549 lbs., 126.50-146.00 (135.67); 289 head, 550-599 lbs., 120.00-137.75 (129.10); 5 head, 598 lbs., 116.00, fleshy; 23 head, 568-569 lbs., 124.00-125.00 (124.39), unweaned, 372 head, 605-649 lbs., 118.00-138.00 (125.85); 305 head, 651-690 lbs., 115.00-133.00 (126.21); 482 head, 700-749 lbs., 112.00-129.35 (121.46); 172 head, 756-790 lbs., 107.00-124.00 (115.75); 60 head, 823-824 lbs., 101.50-108.50 (108.27); 27 head, 801 lbs., 130.00, replacement; 8 head, 873 lbs., 97.50; 21 head, 908-940 lbs., 101.25-102.50 (101.89). Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 323-327 lbs., 157.00; 15 head, 350-380 lbs., 120.00-160.00 (145.57); 25 head, 410-440 lbs., 123.00-143.00 (134.43); 40 head, 451-498 lbs., 125.00-135.00 (132.54); 18 head, 463 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 40 head, 501-548 lbs., 120.00-133.00 (126.23); 6 head, 543 lbs., 124.00, unweaned; 7 head, 555-598 lbs., 115.00-118.00 (116.41); 6 head, 595 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 66 head, 604-638 lbs., 106.00-123.00 (117.81); 50 head, 650-699 lbs., 108.00-119.00 (114.39); 8 head, 685 lbs., 106.00, fleshy; 38 head, 703-740 lbs., 105.00-112.50 (108.63); 28 head, 761-798 lbs., 104.00-110.00 (106.14); 17 head, 769 lbs., 107.00, fleshy. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 654 lbs., 116.00; 7 head, 711 lbs., 114.00; 11 head, 813 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 303 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 380 lbs., 169.00; 10 head, 406-425 lbs., 140.00-144.00 (143.17); 11 head, 505-521 lbs., 127.00-155.00 (142.06); 6 head, 564 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 770-795 lbs., 102.00-109.00 (104.28).
Slaughter steers: Choice 2-4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1158-1506 lbs., 92.50-99.00 (94.57), average; 3 head, 1630-1860 lbs., 79.00-81.00 (80.28), average heavy weight; 9 head, 1420-1545 lbs., 103.00-104.00 (103.89), average natural. Select and Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1060-1430 lbs., 84.00-91.00 (88.08), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2-4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1195-1575 lbs., 92.00-99.00 (93.87), average; 37 head, 1334-1484 lbs., 103.00-104.75 (103.87), average natural. Select and Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1048-1355 lbs., 86.00-91.50 (89.11), average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75-80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1170-1670 lbs., 57.00-61.00 (58.79), average. Boner 80-85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1080-1470 lbs., 50.00-55.00 (52.82), average. Lean 85-90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1060-1335 lbs., 41.00-48.00 (44.88), average.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1255-2540 lbs., 78.00-91.00 (84.92), average.
