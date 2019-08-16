The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary for the week of Aug. 2 to 8, reported receipts of 6,760 head of cattle selling, compared to 3,670 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was generated from the Russell feeder cattle sale, Dunlap slaughter cattle and feeder cattle sale and Sheldon slaughter cattle sale. In comparison to the previous reporting period, the Choice steers and heifers were selling $1.25 to $3.50 lower. The slaughter Holstein steers were steady. The feeder steers weighing 500 to 599 pounds were steady and those 600 to 850 pounds were selling $7 to $16 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 500 to 599 pounds were mostly steady and those 600 to 899 pounds were selling $4 to $10 higher. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 42% were heifers, and 0% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 40% steers, 26% were dairy steers and 34% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 361 to 383 lbs., 159.00 to 209.00 (188.25); 30 head, 420 to 449 lbs., 178.00 to 192.00 (183.93); 47 head, 454 to 478 lbs., 168.00 to 185.00 (170.97); 77 head, 502 to 537 lbs., 156.00 to 179.00 (166.04); 148 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 153.00 to 166.50 (159.48); 235 head, 601 to 636 lbs., 146.00 to 171.00 (163.21); 181 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (155.19); 349 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 148.00 to 157.85 (152.69); 523 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 146.00 to 157.25 (151.06); 346 head, 805 to 842 lbs., 136.50 to 150.00 (142.31); 434 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 134.00 to 146.50 (140.71); 373 head, 900 to 945 lbs., 133.50 to 145.00 (140.57); 79 head, 954 to 992 lbs., 127.50 to 134.75 (132.54); 40 head, 970 lbs., 127.00 natural; 21 head, 1030 to 1039 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.57); 16 head, 1203 lbs., 117.25. Medium and large frame 1, per head, actual weight, 11 head, 292 to 295 lbs., 680.00 to 685.00 (682.29); 4 head, 321 lbs., 660.00; 22 head, 372 to 375 lbs., 685.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 384 to 397 lbs., 182.00 to 183.00 (182.56); 46 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 151.00 to 170.50 (162.93); 25 head, 453 to 482 lbs., 151.00 to 164.50 (159.98); 42 head, 514 to 545 lbs., 155.00 to 161.50 (158.82); 40 head, 599 lbs., 144.00; 9 head, 612 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (146.45); 39 head, 658 to 682 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.43); 13 head, 725 to 743 lbs., 136.00 to 143.50 (140.23); 75 head, 765 to 797 lbs., 132.00 to 140.25 (139.34); 40 head, 830 to 837 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (134.35); 37 head, 875 to 897 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (126.46); 17 head, 973 to 997 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 217 lbs., 580.00; 3 head, 282 lbs., 450.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 656 to 679 lbs., 151.00 to 153.50 (152.58).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 351 to 399 lbs., 140.00 to 164.00 (152.07); 66 head, 433 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (151.88); 69 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (150.34); 94 head, 513 to 544 lbs., 133.00 to 154.50 (147.13); 143 head, 563 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 156.00 (149.36); 9 head, 557 lbs., 169.00 replacement; 230 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (146.69); 81 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 131.00 to 161.00 (147.05); 468 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 149.25 (140.65);177 head, 752 to 789 lbs., 134.50 to 138.50 (135.92); 336 head, 804 to 846 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (131.33); 72 head, 853 to 871 lbs., 125.50 to 130.50 (129.71); 55 head, 874 lbs., 126.25 natural; 15 head, 903 to 912 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.50); 24 head, 951 to 962 lbs., 117.50 to 122.00 (120.15); 11 head, 1120 lbs., 105.00; 4 head, 1169 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 230 lbs., 540.00; 8 head, 284 lbs., 610.00; 16 head, 317 to 344 lbs., 510.00 to 650.00 (604.64); 4 head, 384 lbs., 600.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight 7 head, 318 lbs., 147.00; 8 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.09); 7 head, 473 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.48); 22 head, 500 to 529 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.53); 219 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 150.25 (144.40); 32 head, 643 to 649 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (135.55); 201 head, 655 to 697lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.14); 6 head, 705 lbs., 131.00; 20 head, 759 lbs., 140.25.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 513 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 330 to 342 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (147.43); 1 head, 390 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 528 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 568 lbs., 119.00; 2 head, 625 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 655 to 678 lbs., 112.50 to 115.00 (114.60).
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 154 head, 1180 to 1526 lbs., 111.00 to 116.25 (113.11) average dressing; 4 head, 1604 lbs., 109.75 average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 67 head, 1070 to 1570 lbs., 103.00 to 111.25 (107.86) average. Select 2 to 3, 7 head, 1013 to 1535 lbs., 90.00 to 104.00 (96.73) average; 6 head, 1052 to 1082 lbs., 110.75 to 112.00 (111.38) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 84 head, 1090 to 1583 lbs., 90.00 to 99.50 (93.20) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 48 head, 1323 to 1490 lbs., 85.00 to 89.50 (87.75) average. Select 2 to 3, 20 head, 1060 to 1368 lbs., 75.00 to 85.00 (83.00) average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 104 head, 1106 to 1343 lbs., 110.50 to 114.25 (112.52) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 30 head, 1042 to 1305 lbs., 104.00 to 110.50 (107.42) average. Select 2 to 3, 32 head, 1115 to 1495 lbs., 71.00 to 100.00 (83.81) average; 32 head, 028 to 1160 lbs., 101.00 to 105.25 (105.10) average return to feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.