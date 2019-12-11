The Iowa weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 19.059 head selling as of Dec. 5 and 10,596 head selling Nov. 25, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This report includes results from Bloomfield, Russell, Clarinda, Dunlap, Tama, Creston, Sheldon, Lamoni and Denison sale barns.
Compared to Nov. 25, Choice steers and heifers were selling $2 higher. The feeder steers weighing from 400 to 899 pounds were trading steady to $7 higher, but most were $2 to $3 higher. The feeder heifers were selling steady to $8 higher, with most $5 to $8 higher. The supply included 88% feeder cattle (58% steers, 42% heifers, 0% bulls); and 12% was slaughter cattle (41% steers, 16% dairy steers, 37% heifers, 5% cows, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 316 to 344 lbs., 171.00 to 184.00 (180.56); 84 head, 350 to 388 lbs., 163.00 to 185.00 (177.92); 18 head, 372 to 395 lbs., 173.00 to 186.00 (176.50), unweaned; 203 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 164.00 to 188.00 (175.82); 24 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 167.00 to 180.00 (172.51), unweaned; 482 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 157.00 to 182.00 (170.15); 10 head, 475 lbs., 141.00, fleshy; 138 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 151.50 to 177.50 (160.68), unweaned; 534 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 152.50 to 174.00 (163.31); 8 head, 535 lbs., 154.50, fleshy; 138 head, 507 to 545 lbs., 145.00 to 170.50 (157.23), unweaned; 1176 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 165.00 (155.79); 102 head, 560 to 596 lbs., 143.00 to 162.00 (152.90), unweaned; 1173 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 141.00 to 157.75 (150.21); 384 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 137.50 to 154.75 (144.64), unweaned; 919 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 137.50 to 157.25 (147.51); 4 head, 690 lbs., 136.00, fleshy; 45 head, 663 to 671 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (141.03), unweaned; 589 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 137.60 to 155.00 (146.06); 36 head, 701 to 725 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (136.25), fleshy; 95 head, 700 to 719 lbs., 136.25 to 137.75 (136.96), unweaned; 348 head, 754 to 790 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (143.08); 48 head, 771 lbs., 131.50, fleshy; 6 head, 795 lbs., 134.50, unweaned; 236 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 134.50 to 152.50 (148.60); 15 head, 814 lbs., 133.00, fleshy; 312 head, 857 to 898 lbs., 140.00 to 147.60 (143.16); 50 head, 908 to 919 lbs., 141.50;
5 head, 986 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 152.00 to 173.00 (166.62); 3 head, 375 lbs., 160.00, source/aged; 7 head, 365 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 65 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (157.06); 4 head, 448 lbs., 162.00, unweaned; 85 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 143.00 to 164.00 (153.83); 32 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 152.00 to 160.75 (157.04), unweaned; 180 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 136.00 to 161.00 (150.83); 80 head, 511 to 549 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.34), unweaned; 105 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 132.00 to 151.00 (144.35); 7 head, 581 lbs., 128.00, fleshy; 23 head, 581 to 594 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (146.08), unweaned; 192 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (140.21); 44 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 136.50 to 147.00 (142.46), unweaned; 271 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 126.00 to 144.75 (138.64; 83 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 131.50 to 139.50 (137.70), unweaned; 166 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 125.00 to 139.50 (134.77); 20 head, 731 to 748 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 108 head, 750 to 786 lbs., 125.00 to 141.75 (134.52); 33 head, 763 lbs., 135.50, unweaned; 14 head, 833 to 836 lbs., 130.00 to 138.75 (136.24); 14 head, 854 to 876 lbs., 129.75 to 137.50 (133.67); 3 head, 961 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 687 lbs., 136.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 488 lbs., 150.50; 10 head, 536 lbs., 150.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 423 to 449 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.88); 6 head, 570 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 575 lbs., 130.00, unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 282 lbs., 165.00; 24 head, 304 to 346 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (159.03); 158 head, 350 to 393 lbs., 145.00 to 160.50 (151.52); 17 head, 351 to 397 lbs., 141.00 to 149.50 (145.84), unweaned; 265 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 137.00 to 155.50 (146.62); 3 head, 418 lbs., 125.00, fleshy; 22 head, 410 to 423 lbs., 138.50 to 152.00 (145.14), unweaned; 498 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 132.00 to 157.50 (144.23); 7 head, 483 lbs., 134.00, fleshy; 56 head, 461 to 498 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (143.62), unweaned; 682 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (140.06); 14 head, 520 to 526 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.01), fleshy; 116 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (140.27), unweaned; 721 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 150.00 (140.00); 10 head, 578 to 590 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (132.52), fleshy; 17 head, 558 to 581 lbs., 137.25 to 145.00 (138.57), unweaned; 713 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 146.50 (139.31); 5 head, 605 lbs., 125.00, fleshy; 41 head, 604 to 629 lbs., 124.00 to 134.50 (130.90), unweaned; 562 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 127.00 to 143.75 (138.36); 30 head, 662 lbs., 129.00, fleshy; 18 head, 681 lbs., 119.50, unweaned; 365 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 129.50 to 146.00 (140.64); 183 head, 751 to 789 lbs., 123.00 to 144.50 (139.42); 91 head, 819 to 823 lbs., 139.25 to 141.25 (140.57); 109 head, 852 to 890 lbs., 110.00 to 137.75 (133.50); 5 head, 872 lbs., 117.50, fleshy; 4 head, 1011 lbs., 111.50; 4 head, 1221 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 328 lbs., 132.00; 30 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (140.14); 15 head, 350 to 372 lbs., 149.50 to 153.50 (151.69), unweaned; 119 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 126.00 to 143.00 (135.55); 6 head, 400 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 165 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 122.00 to 147.00 (134.37); 312 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (129.28); 14 head, 504 to 536 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (128.14), unweaned; 238 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 119.00 to 136.00 (129.18); 5 head, 564 lbs., 122.00, fleshy; 70 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (126.75), unweaned; 167 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 122.50 to 133.50 (128.56); 122 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (132.31), unweaned; 56 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 122.50 to 134.00 (126.18); 16 head, 672 to 675 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (119.00), fleshy; 31 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 118.00 to 133.00 (124.85); 4 head, 741 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 106 head, 822 to 849 lbs., 117.00 to 122.50 (118.98); 7 head, 850 lbs., 129.50; 16 head, 903 to 918 lbs., 101.00 to 124.00 (113.99); 22 head, 972 to 988 lbs., 101.00 to 117.00 (109.07); 4 head, 1003 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 313 to 341 lbs., 425.00 to 485.00 (463.69); 6 head, 385 lbs., 550.00; 4 head, 405 lbs., 510.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 411 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 560 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 475 lbs., 137.50; 4 head, 535 lbs., 137.50; 9 head, 612 lbs., 140.00; 17 head, 700 to 734 lbs., 120.00 to 144.50 (134.69). Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 509 lbs., 129.00; 3 head, 582 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 863 lbs., 92.00; 4 head, 1119 lbs., 70.00.
Slaughter steers: Prime 1 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 1383 to 1554 lbs., 118.50 to 119.25 (119.08), average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 637 head, 1130 to 1740 lbs., 108.50 to 123.00 (118.18), average; 10 head, 1183 to 1305 lbs., 110.00 to 115.50 (113.18), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 101 head, 1095 to 1804 lbs., 101.00 to 116.50 (111.79), average; 4 head, 900 to 1183 lbs., 96.00 to 102.00 (100.51), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 1105 to 1625 lbs., 98.00 to 107.50 (100.42), average; 10 head, 1000 to 1230 lbs., 104.00 to 120.00 (107.00), average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 193 head, 1273 to 1664 lbs., 86.00 to 91.75 (87.95), average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 1217 to 1566 lbs., 81.00 to 84.50 (82.83), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 1160 to 1620 lbs., 80.00 to 85.50 (84.15), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1065 to 1441 lbs., 71.00 to 86.00 (79.06), average; 28 head, 1098 to 1173 lbs., 64.00 to 68.50 (66.57), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 508 head, 1000 to 1660 lbs., 108.00 to 122.50 (118.01), average; 31 head, 895 to 1215 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (118.77), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 150 head, 1063 to 1495 lbs., 95.50 to 116.75 (112.49), average; 9 head, 922 to 1295 lbs., 98.50 to 105.00 (101.05), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1090 to 1670 lbs., 92.00 to 106.00 (98.32), average; 9 head, 1085 to 1181 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (110.26), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 60 head, 1115 to 1785 lbs., 45.00 to 55.50 (49.46), average. Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1140 to 1880 lbs., 57.00 to 64.00 (61.20), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 995 to 1450 lbs., 34.00 to 44.00 (39.76), average; 13 head, 840 to 1490 lbs., 24.00 to 33.00 (30.32), low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 955 to 2325 lbs., 55.00 to 75.00 (67.48), average. Frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 985 to 1156 lbs., 87.00 to 92.50 (91.70), average return to feed.
