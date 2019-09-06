The Iowa weekly livestock weighted average report for the week of Aug. 23 to 29 reported receipts of 2,671 head of cattle selling compared to 957 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA- Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was generated from a feeder cattle sales from Sigourney and Creston auction barns. No feeder cattle sales were reported the previous week for a market test. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 164.50 to 181.50 (171.15); 7 head, 403 to 425 lbs., 169.00 to 170.50 (169.88); 10 head, 470 to 494 lbs., 169.00 to 170.00 (169.29); 37 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (158.81); 26 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 167.00 (154.14); 85 head, 601 to 637 lbs., 148.00 to 159.50 (155.04); 187 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 143.50 to 157.85 (152.26); 8 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (136.62) fleshy; 231 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 135.00 to 147.75 (145.92); 228 head, 765 to 793 lbs., 137.25 to 148.00 (144.34); 307 head, 803 to 832 lbs., 135.50 to 147.00 (141.39); 145 head, 854 to 876 lbs., 130.50 to 142.85 (140.49); 86 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 128.50 to 135.00 (133.44); 23 head, 970 lbs., 123.75; 7 head, 1194 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 565 to 572 lbs., 134.50 to 151.00 (143.98); 15 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 112.00 to 140.00 (128.66); 11 head, 733 to 749 lbs., 129.50 to 135.00 (131.93); 11 head, 767 to 790 lbs., 123.50 to 131.50 (128.74); 11 head, 800 to 821 lbs., 126.50 to 133.75 (128.44). Medium frame 1, 8 head, 688 lbs., 125.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 325 lbs., 151.00; 11 head, 374 lbs., 162.00; 6 head, 445 lbs., 149.00; 9 head, 473 to 488 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (151.39); 26 head, 530 to 535 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (143.36); 35 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 131.00 to 144.75 (139.00); 94 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (134.55); 62 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 129.00 to 136.75 (134.59); 155 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 121.00 to 132.50 (129.88); 143 head, 755 to 789 lbs., 125.00 to 131.75 (128.88); 112 head, 819 to 827 lbs., 122.00 to 132.60 (130.37); 108 head, 858 to 888 lbs., 118.50 to 129.00 (127.10); 8 head, 914 lbs., 118.50; 42 head, 965 to 973 lbs., 120.50 to 124.75 (124.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 320 to 325 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (145.17); 11 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (148.88); 6 head, 466 to 490 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.44); 7 head, 525 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 562 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (126.25); 34 head, 603 to 604 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.59); 7 head, 847 lbs., 118.00; 3 head, 850 lbs., 115.50. Medium frame 1, 8 head, 684 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 16 head, 806 lbs., 117.50 fleshy.
