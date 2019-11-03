The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 2,898 head of cattle selling the week of Oct. 18 to 24, compared to 6,299 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Iowa Departmet of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, iowa.
The report was based on slaughter cattle sales in Dunlap, Tama and Sheldon and feeder cattle sales in Clarina. Compared to the previous reporting period, Choice steers and heifers were steady. The feeder steers and feeder heifers had to few receipts for a market test. The supply included 31% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 34% were heifers and 2% were bulls; and 69% was slaughter cattle with 44% steers, 11% were dairy steers, 40% were heifers, 4% were cows, 1% were bulls and 0% were dairy heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 272 lbs., 177.00; 8 head, 351 lbs., 172.00; 17 head, 434 to 443 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (163.59); 6 head, 454 lbs., 165.00; 76 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (152.41); 15 head, 575 lbs., 155.00; 80 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.89); 12 head, 665 to 679 lbs., 142.50 to 144.50 (143.66); 20 head, 723 to 736 lbs., 139.50 to 144.25 (142.57); 16 head, 799 lbs., 139.50; 74 head, 808 to 834 lbs., 143.00 to 144.85 (143.46); 113 head, 854 to 865 lbs., 141.85 to 148.25 (145.33); 12 head, 905 to 917 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 328 lbs., 151.00; 7 head, 379 lbs., 152.00; 7 head, 425 to 443 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (143.19); 9 head, 482 lbs., 150.00; 31 head, 584 to 599 lbs., 137.50 to 140.50 (139.22); 6 head, 817 lbs., 134.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 323 lbs., 148.00; 27 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 134.50 to 140.00 (136.49); 23 head, 467 to 494 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (135.35); 65 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (134.23); 24 head, 559 to 592 lbs., 141.00 to 141.25 (141.08); 30 head, 623 to 643 lbs., 136.50 to 142.00 (140.39); 23 head, 763 to 776 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (132.13); 22 head, 853 to 876 lbs., 125.00 to 134.25 (127.57); 3 head, 903 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 288 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 374 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 536 lbs., 126.00; 12 head, 591 lbs., 127.50; 13 head, 619 lbs., 125.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 345 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 411 lbs., 147.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 590 head, 1110 to 1740 lbs., 103.50 to 116.00 (110.35) average dressing; 6 head, 1675 to 1721 lbs., 101.75 to 104.75 (102.24) average heavy weight; 16 head, 1068 to 1255 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.04) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 102 head, 1010 to 1545 lbs., 97.50 to 108.75 (104.38) average; 4 head, 1070 to 1225 lbs., 101.50 to 105.00 (103.01) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 40 head, 1030 to 1625 lbs., 91.00 to 99.50 (94.88) average; 22 head, 1060 to 1370 lbs., 91.00 to 114.00 (104.75) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 76 head, 1105 to 1649 lbs., 86.00 to 88.00 (86.73) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 51 head, 1241 to 1680 lbs., 80.00 to 85.75 (82.49) average. Select 2 to 3, 73 head, 1060 to 1572 lbs., 71.00 to 77.50 (73.52) average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 468 head, 1125 to 1625 lbs., 104.00 to 116.00 (110.55) average; 9 head, 760 to 1061 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (112.13) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 111 head, 1025 to 1400 lbs., 95.00 to 109.00 (103.46) average; 4 head, 885 to 1060 lbs., 93.00 to 100.00 (97.14) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 79 head, 1030 to 1640 lbs., 70.00 to 98.75 (92.77) average; 4 head, 1585 to 1712 lbs., 81.00 to 86.50 (85.20) average heavy weight; 34 head, 870 to 1225 lbs., 68.00 to 112.50 (89.91) average return to feed. Breaker, 75 to 80%, 24 head, 1215 to 1910 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (48.68) average; 2 head, 1385 to 1605 lbs., 56.00 to 60.00 (58.15) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 36 head, 1090 to 1565 lbs., 36.00 to 44.00 (41.17) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 11 head, 1060 to 1360 lbs., 30.00 to 34.00 (31.75) average; 6 head, 1005 to 1265 lbs., 20.00 to 26.00 (22.28) low. Bulls 1, 20 head, 1255 to 2670 lbs., 60.00 to 87.00 (69.08) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 1 head, 1355 lbs., 82.75 average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.