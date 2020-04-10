The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 6,618 head selling the week of March 27 to April 2, compared to 2,032 head trading the previous reporting period, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Markets featured in this report include Russell, Dunlap, Knoxville, Tama, Bloomfield, Creston and Clarinda. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were trading $12 per pound lower. Feeder steers weighing 400 to 899 pounds were selling $8 to $18 per pound lower, feeder heifers weighing 400 to 850 pounds were trading $12 to $22 per pound lower. The supply included 92% feeder cattle (55% steers, 45% heifers, 0% bulls); and 8% slaughter cattle (45%
steers, 33% heifers, 19% cows, 3% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 335 to 344 lbs., 164.00 to 167.00 (164.53); 1 head, 305 lbs., 174.00, unweaned; 17 head, 358 to 371 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (166.75); 2 head, 373 lbs., 168.00, unweaned; 56 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 148.00 to 174.00 (163.42); 53 head, 467 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 177.00 (166.32); 7 head, 494 lbs., 164.00, unweaned; 128 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 145.00 to 173.00 (155.03); 7 head, 506 lbs., 155.50, unweaned; 154 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 140.50 to 163.50 (155.91); 12 head, 560 lbs., 164.50,fancy; 297 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 132.00 to 157.25 (148.28); 304 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 120.25 to 153.85 (136.72); 14 head, 658 to 664 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.97), fancy; 390 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 118.50 to 144.50 (134.75); 372 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 111.75 to 140.00 (129.27); 300 head, 809 to 844 lbs., 100.00 to 131.75 (120.83); 453 head, 853 to 891 lbs., 101.25 to 124.75 (118.95); 61 head, 915 lbs., 102.00; 88 head, 956 to 962 lbs., 98.75 to 100.00 (99.06); 30 head, 1067 lbs., 92.25. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 267 lbs., 168.00; 5 head, 319 lbs., 151.50; 11 head, 353 to 390 lbs., 148.00 to 166.00 (156.78); 26 head, 420 to 447 lbs., 136.00 to 157.00 (154.75); 25 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 152.50 to 162.00 (157.03); 17 head, 519 to 546 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (146.90); 39 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 133.00 to 154.50 (140.79); 30 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 145.00 (134.29); 6 head, 664 lbs., 139.75; 8 head, 707 to 721 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (124.78); 28 head, 754 to 794 lbs., 99.00 to 127.00 (119.93); 7 head, 873 lbs., 97.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 636 lbs., 122.50; 25 head, 724 lbs., 116.75; 20 head, 851 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 316 to 345 lbs., 126.00 to 160.00 (144.47); 2 head, 343 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 39 head, 354 to 389 lbs., 135.00 to 166.00 (149.91); 71 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 125.00 to 154.00 (145.03); 7 head, 444 lbs., 151.50, unweaned; 84 head, 451 to 489 lbs., 133.50 to 153.00 (141.42); 210 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 149.00 (138.06); 7 head, 529 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 246 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 123.00 to 147.50 (135.12); 264 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 140.00 (127.83); 256 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 111.00 to 139.75 (127.15); 430 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 99.50 to 129.00 (119.69); 63 head, 716 to 736 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (131.53), replacement; 198 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 93.50 to 115.00 (101.04); 27 head, 761 to 768 lbs., 128.75 to 146.00 (135.74), replacement; 85 head, 809 to 836 lbs., 94.50 to 112.75 (99.74); 27 head, 833 lbs., 127.25, replacement; 58 head, 875 lbs., 95.00; 17 head, 850 lbs., 102.50, fancy; 60 head, 902 to 942 lbs., 94.00 to 97.00 (94.16); 29 head, 1005 to 1046 lbs., 78.00 to 89.85 (87.74); 5 head, 1055 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 343 lbs., 154.00; 3 head, 358 to 380 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (139.91); 13 head, 404 to 440 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.38); 35 head, 528 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (130.33); 38 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 115.00 to 132.00 (120.89); 48 head, 620 to 649 lbs., 102.50 to 126.00 (111.24); 22 head, 651 to 659 lbs., 102.00 to 117.00 (108.39); 33 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 96.00 to 111.00 (102.38); 6 head, 765 to 788 lbs., 94.00 to 95.00 (94.33). Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 625 lbs., 91.00; 57 head, 708 to 746 lbs., 92.50 to 94.75 (93.73); 13 head, 843 to 849 lbs., 86.25 to 89.50 (87.25).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 437 lbs., 177.00; 7 head, 570 lbs., 152.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 544 lbs., 133.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 161 head, 1160 to 1745 lbs., 105.00 to 113.35 (108.94), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 1045 to 1555 lbs., 98.00 to 105.00 (102.71), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1080 to 1190 lbs., 82.00 to 91.00 (89.82), average return to feed.
Slaugher heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 99 head, 102 to 1440 lbs., 104.00 to 112.00 (108.47), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 1025 to 1493 lbs., 97.00 to 105.00 (101.39), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1025 to 1130 lbs., 90.50 to 91.50 (90.84), average; 5 head, 1075 to 1165 lbs., 80.00 to 87.00 (83.39), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 155 to 1905 lbs., 57.00 to 63.00 (59.35), average. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 1125 to 1790 lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (52.71), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1005 to 1680 lbs., 42.00 to 49.50 (45.65), average; 8 head, 825 to 1230 lbs., 25.00 to 39.00 (33.54), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1175 to 2085 lbs., 65.00 to 79.75 (73.05), average.
