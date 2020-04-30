The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 5,486 head selling the week ending on April 23, compared to 3,095 head the prvious reporting period, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This report includes results from Dunlap, Russell and Clarinda.
Compared to a week ago, there not enough Choice steers and heifers to establish a market trend. Feeder steers weighing 400 to 649 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower, 650 to 699 pounds were trading $9 higher, 700 to 949 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher. Feeder heifers weighing 400 to 549 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower, 550 to 699 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher, 700 to 799 pounds were selling $1 to $7 lower. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 38% heifers, 1% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 314 to 343 lbs., 174.00 to 190.00 (178.67); 4 head, 334 lbs., 187.50, unweaned; 28 head, 358 to 388 lbs., 161.00 to 181.00 (169.07); 57 head, 402 to 446 lbs., 162.00 to 180.00 (171.80); 8 head, 404 lbs., 184.00, fancy; 108 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 152.50 to 174.00 (164.89); 18 head, 474 to 476 lbs., 155.25 to 165.00 (160.68), unweaned; 240 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 151.00 to 183.50 (166.85); 7 head, 500 lbs., 177.00, fancy; 16 head, 508 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 311 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 146.00 to 169.75 (160.90); 31 head, 589 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 219 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 144.50 to 163.50 (152.86); 26 head, 603 to 616 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.72), unweaned; 365 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 133.50 to 160.00 (145.50); 323 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 122.00 to 139.00 (132.05); 8 head, 700 lbs., 125.00, fleshy; 528 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 119.00 to 133.50 (127.63); 123 head, 803 to 842 lbs., 110.00 to 125.50 (122.87); 97 head, 868 to 890 lbs., 104.00 to 117.25 (114.95); 127 head, 904 to 920 lbs., 111.00 to 118.50 (117.80); 118 head, 957 to 996 lbs., 103.75 to 113.10 (108.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 270 lbs., 172.00; 6 head, 313 to 325 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.02); 41 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 142.00 to 165.00 (155.00); 23 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (157.71); 45 head, 509 to 545 lbs., 147.00 to 167.00 (153.86); 42 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 152.00 (144.51); 58 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 122.00 to 144.00 (140.18); 29 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 119.00 to 142.50 (132.00); 9 head, 738 to 749 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.34); 8 head, 750 to 778 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.37); 11 head, 828 to 833 lbs., 104.00 to 110.50 (108.74); 5 head, 971 lbs., 100.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 514 lbs., 167.00; 22 head, 685 lbs., 138.50; 20 head, 787 lbs., 112.00; 15 head, 841 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 315 to 328 lbs., 139.50 to 162.00 (146.12); 41 head, 359 to 399 lbs., 131.00 to 155.00 (141.69); 3 head, 385 lbs., 157.50, unweaned; 63 head, 408 to 441 lbs., 134.50 to 158.00 (141.55); 10 head, 400 to 403 lbs., 132.50 to 149.00 (139.07), unweaned; 164 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 126.00 to 149.50 (137.32); 226 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 122.50 to 144.50 (136.59); 10 head, 536 lbs., 123.00, unweaned; 146 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 121.00 to 146.00 (131.78); 10 head, 568 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 299 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 118.00 to 134.00 (128.60); 11 head, 622 to 649 lbs., 121.50 to 123.50 (122.43), fleshy; 179 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 121.00 to 135.75 (126.98); 332 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 105.00 to 121.50 (114.17); 107 head, 766 to 782 lbs., 115.00 to 123.50 (118.86); 99 head, 816 to 840 lbs., 96.00 to 108.75 (105.78); 12 head, 879 lbs., 117.50, replacement; 19 head, 926 lbs., 117.50, replacement; 12 head, 987 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 310 to 349 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (135.75); 10 head, 403 to 431 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.67); 30 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (122.89); 24 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 129.00 (121.80); 18 head, 555 to 593 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.28); 46 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (118.03); 38 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (111.04); 8 head, 740 lbs., 101.00 to 103.00 (102.50); 9 head, 788 to 792 lbs., 104.00 to 110.50 (108.33); 3 head, 818 lbs., 95.00; 7 head, 869 lbs., 86.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 517 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 643 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 837 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 283 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 441 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 7 head, 531 lbs., 140.00, unweaned.
