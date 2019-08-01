The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 4,077 head of cattle selling the week of July 19 to 25, compared to 3,937 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was based on sales from Tama, Bloomfield, Sheldon and Denison auction barns. When compared to the previous week, the Choice steers were unevenly steady. The Choice heifers were selling $1 to $1.50 higher. The slaughter cows were steady on light receipts. The feeder steers weighing 500 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The feeder steers at 600 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. The feeder heifers from 500 to 600 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The feeder heifers from 600 to 900 pounds were unevenly steady. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 35% were heifers and 0% were bulls; and 24% was slaughter cattle with 54% steers, 10% were dairy steers, 31% were heifers, 4% were cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 332 lbs., 200.00; 13 head, 416 lbs., 171.00; 31 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (162.37); 17 head, 504 to 542 lbs., 166.00 to 169.50 (167.48); 81 head, 561 to 593 lbs., 151.50 to 164.00 (156.60); 112 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 147.50 to 163.60 (161.03); 37 head, 654 to 680 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (153.84); 128 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 144.50 to 153.50 (150.96); 346 head, 752 to 790 lbs., 143.00 to 154.50 (150.19); 416 head, 807 to 849 lbs., 141.50 to 147.35 (144.60);125 head, 852 to 875 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (145.77); 223 head, 918 to 945 lbs., 132.75 to 137.00 (134.05); 181 head, 956 to 967 lbs., 132.50 to 133.25 (132.90); 21 head, 1075 lbs., 122.25. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 376 lbs., 540.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 475 to 493 lbs., 158.00 to 159.50 (159.14); 11 head, 581 to 590 lbs., 107.50 to 151.50 (131.37); 19 head, 691 lbs., 144.75; 24 head, 702 to 720 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.66); 41 head, 876 to 890 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (129.52);
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 64 lbs., 137.25; 6 head, 378 lbs., 154.00; 32 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 145.00 to 150.50 (148.02); 12 head, 502 to 506 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.99); 119 head, 562 to 590 lbs., 137.00 to 146.50 (145.03); 66 head, 613 to 647 lbs., 135.25 to 145.00 (139.83); 125 head, 656 to 699 lbs., 130.50 to 145.00 (138.65); 233 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 130.00 to 141.85 (139.90); 92 head, 753 to 775 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (134.96); 221 head, 815 to 842 lbs., 122.00 to 132.50 (130.81); 4 head, 937 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 458 to 484 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.93); 9 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.29); 15 head, 556 to 577 lbs., 116.00 to 138.00 (125.49); 8 head, 602 to 631 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.05); 6 head, 745 lbs., 127.25; 3 head, 726 lbs., 92.50 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 367 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 533 lbs., 155.00; 1 head, 635 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 467 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 540 lbs., 126.00.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 347 head, 1155 to 1581 lbs., 108.25 to 119.25 (116.03) average dressing; 1 head, 1570 lbs., 118.00 average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 75 head, 1070 to 1470 lbs., 103.00 to 114.75 (109.42) average; 4 head, 1515 to 1568 lbs., 110.00 average heavy weight; 2 head, 990 to 1135 lbs., 99.00 to 107.00 (103.27) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 4 head, 1005 to 1195 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.53) average. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 15 head, 1252 to 1483 1369 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (93.70) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 65 head, 1123 to 1505 lbs., 84.00 to 88.00 (85.65) average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 171 head, 1085 to 1390 lbs., 108.25 to 120.00 (114.96) average 1 head, 1555 lbs., 114.50 average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 53 head, 1010 to 1616 lbs., 105.00 to 114.50 (110.91) average. Select 2 to 3, 15 head, 1060 to 1380 lbs., 87.00 to 107.00 (93.20) average; 2 head, 1555 to 1705 lbs., 81.50 to 83.50 (82.55) average heavy weight; 5 head, 723 to 1030 lbs., 41.00 to 93.50 (60.08) average return to feed. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 2 head, 1380 to 1530 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (64.63) average; 4 head, 1495 to 1795 lbs., 74.00 to 77.00 (75.80) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 16 head, 1185 to 1600 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (54.65) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1155 to 1330 lbs., 40.00 to 49.00 (43.41) average; 5 head, 990 to 1155 lbs., 21.00 to 35.00 (31.49) low. Bulls 1, 10 head, 1380 to 2055 lbs., 60.00 to 85.00 (73.41) average; 4 head, 1290 to 1665 lbs., 51.00 to 58.00 (53.99) low.
