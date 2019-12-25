The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 11,371 head selling as of Dec. 19 and 15,381 head trading on Dec. 9, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This report includes Dunlap, Tama, Sheldon, Russell, Sigourney, Clarinda and Denison sale results.
Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were trading $1 to $2 higher. Feeder steers 400 to 699 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher, 700 to 799 pounds were trading $3 to $5 higher, while 800 to 999 pounds were selling $2 to $10 higher. Feeder heifers 400 to 699 pounds were selling steady to $7 higher, 700 to 799 pounds were selling $2 to $8 higher. The supply included 85% feeder cattle (60% steers, 39% heifers, 0% bulls); 15% slaughter cattle (47% steers, 9% dairy steers, 35% heifers, 7% cows, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 297 lbs., 186.00, unweaned; 8 head, 324 to 348 lbs., 169.00 to 180.00 (173.31); 16 head, 323 to 343 lbs., 176.00 to 185.00 (178.20), unweaned; 75 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 155.00 to 185.00 (173.71); 17 head, 368 to 395 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (178.07), unweaned; 82 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 153.00 to 190.00 (172.33); 43 head, 415 to 446 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (170.92), unweaned; 239 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 150.00 to 177.50 (169.70); 58 head, 467 to 482 lbs., 155.00 to 169.50 (165.15), unweaned; 388 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 153.00 to 176.00 (167.65); 50 head, 509 to 545 lbs., 152.50 to 167.00 (157.65), unweaned; 535 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 148.00 to 167.00 (157.13); 31 head, 551 to 573 lbs., 149.50 to 158.00 (153.86), unweaned; 581 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 142.50 to 163.00 (155.65); 35 head, 637 lbs., 163.25, fancy; 41 head, 603 to 627 lbs., 145.00 to 149.25 (146.80), unweaned; 665 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 140.00 to 167.00 (150.93); 14 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 141.50 to 144.00 (142.59), unweaned; 418 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 134.00 to 161.50 (146.56); 515 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 133.00 to 152.50 (147.44); 150 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 129.00 to 151.00 (141.35); 97 head, 853 to 896 lbs., 143.50 to 149.50 (147.84); 54 head, 898 lbs., 148.50, fancy; 124 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 131.00 to 145.75 (141.38); 3 head, 960 lbs., 128.50; 191 head, 1006 to 1043 lbs., 138.75 to 140.50 (139.99). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 270 to 277 lbs., 160.00 to 162.50 (160.61); 3 head, 348 lbs., 155.00; 27 head, 351 to 396 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (162.61); 3 head, 388 lbs., 155.00, unweaned; 53 head, 402 to 439 lbs., 141.00 to 165.00 (150.90); 44 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 135.00 to 169.00 (160.05); 102 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 141.00 to 162.00 (150.95); 12 head, 537 to 547 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.21), unweaned; 99 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 158.00 (145.07); 12 head, 589 lbs., 146.50, unweaned; 107 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 138.00 to 159.00 (150.50); 12 head, 624 lbs., 141.50, unweaned; 56 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 131.00 to 151.00 (142.09); 7 head, 668 lbs., 136.50, unweaned; 42 head, 710 to 741 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.08); 16 head, 762 to 783 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (134.27); 4 head, 828 lbs., 124.00. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 475 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 572 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 687 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 756 to 767 lbs., 130.00. Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (161.76); 10 head, 431 to 442 lbs., 164.00 to 167.00 (165.19); 7 head, 490 to 496 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.43); 4 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 140.00 to 143.50 (142.66); 7 head, 576 to 590 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.71); 8 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (140.71); 12 head, 691 lbs., 136.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 323 to 326 lbs., 154.00 to 163.00 (160.45); 12 head,314 to 329 lbs., 157.50 to 168.00 (163.29), unweaned; 93 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 130.00 to 168.00 (151.80); 139 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 130.00 to 165.50 (152.33); 13 head, 410 to 428 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (149.79), unweaned; 347 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 128.00 to 165.00 (147.17); 42 head, 450 to 476 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.74), unweaned; 402 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 122.50 to 152.00 (140.61); 32 head, 502 to 526 lbs., 130.50 to 142.00 (138.23), unweaned; 404 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 124.00 to 147.50 (139.18); 22 head, 593 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.17), unweaned; 512 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 125.25 to 153.00 (139.16); 32 head, 629 lbs., 131.50, unweaned; 284 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 120.00 to 145.50 (137.75); 5 head, 656 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 194 head, 704 to 749 lbs., 120.00 to 143.50 (132.45); 109 head, 757 to 796 lbs., 127.50 to 142.75 (133.89); 208 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 126.25 to 142.25 (138.83); 5 head, 875 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 900 to 943 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 306 lbs., 147.50; 4 head, 348 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 21 head, 355 to 384 lbs., 134.00 to 152.00 (139.58); 7 head, 386 to 398 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (136.28), unweaned; 28 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 124.00 to 159.00 (144.94); 62 head, 457 to 496 lbs., 120.00 to 148.00 (137.91); 17 head, 494 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 62 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (132.43); 103 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 139.50 (132.72); 5 head, 564 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 66 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (135.68); 48 head, 663 to 695 lbs., 108.00 to 135.00 (128.93); 8 head, 671 lbs., 124.00, unweaned; 3 head, 747 lbs., 118.00; 5 head, 840 lbs., 125.00. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 113.00 to 117.75 (114.84); 8 head, 768 lbs., 121.25. Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 290 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 420 to 438 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (144.94); 3 head, 465 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (125.93); 15 head, 555 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.90).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 323 lbs., 166.00; 6 head, 468 lbs., 146.00; 10 head, 646 lbs., 131.50; 5 head, 678 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 328 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 443 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 498 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 536 lbs., 128.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 507 head, 1100 to 1714 lbs., 116.60 to 123.75 (119.76), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 82 head, 1080 to 1698 lbs., 109.00 to 116.75 (113.47), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 85 head, 1085 to 1635 lbs., 101.00 to 109.00 (104.00), average; 32 head, 1012 to 1190 lbs., 102.00 to 135.00 (119.39), average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 1160 to 1829 lbs., 86.00 to 91.50 (89.12), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1247 to 1523 lbs., 80.50 to 85.00 (83.75), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 1004 to 1505 lbs., 70.00 to 78.00 (73.15), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 412 head, 1120 to 1555 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (119.97), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 75 head, 1140 to 1493 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (113.98), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 1040 to 1450 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (105.02), average; 15 head, 940 to 1020 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (120.84), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1175 to 1685 lbs., 57.00 to 66.50 (61.51), average; 7 head, 1505 to 1810 lbs., 69.00 to 76.00 (72.17), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 49 head, 1045 to 1975 lbs., 46.00 to 55.00 (50.08), average; 4 head, 1435 to 1685 lbs., 38.00 to 42.00 (39.49), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1055 to 1530 lbs., 37.00 to 45.00 (41.44), average; 13 head, 965 to 1520 lbs., 23.00 to 33.00 (28.61), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 1075 to 2120 lbs., 60.00 to 88.50 (71.69), average.
