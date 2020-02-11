The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 14,510 head trading a week ago and 17,622 head selling on Jan. 27, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Results were from Dunlap, Russell, Sigourney, Knoxville, Tama, Lamoni, Denison, Clarinda and Sheldon.
Compared to a week ago, Choice slaughter steers and heifers were selling $1 higher. Feeder steers weighing 400 to 799 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher and those 800 to 899 pounds were selling $2 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 400 to 599 pounds were trading $1 to $4 higher and those 600 to 850 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 8% was slaughter cattle with 36% steers, 17% were dairy steers, 34% were heifers, 11% were cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 315 to 336 lbs., 160.00 to 190.00 (183.44); 62 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 156.00 to 190.00 (172.36); 4 head, 384 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 84 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 160.00 to 188.50 (177.64); 4 head, 422 lbs., 168.00, unweaned; 204 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 157.00 to 190.00 (179.94); 6 head, 487 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 356 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 155.00 to 188.00 (174.56); 20 head, 522 lbs., 190.00, fancy; 16 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 154.50 to 160.00 (156.52), fleshy; 44 head, 524 to 542 lbs., 156.00 to 177.00 (172.81), unweaned; 464 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 155.00 to 179.00 (167.74); 5 head, 578 lbs., 156.00, fleshy; 32 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 147.00 to 165.50 (159.74), unweaned; 831 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 148.50 to 171.00 (161.37); 14 head, 603 to 614 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.12), unweaned; 888 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 145.00 to 163.75 (154.79); 25 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (142.41), fleshy; 4 head, 658 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 683 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 135.50 to 165.00 (150.49); 76 head, 703 to 726 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (139.07), fleshy; 5 head, 710 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 955 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 134.00 to 148.50 (144.00); 110 head, 773 to 795 lbs., 132.25 to 135.75 (134.94), fleshy; 56 head, 772 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 578 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 125.00 to 144.50 (137.64); 12 head, 834 to 846 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.99), fleshy; 224 head, 855 to 899 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (133.00); 13 head, 859 lbs., 112.00, fleshy; 101 head, 907 to 947 lbs., 125.00 to 134.25 (128.45); 7 head, 1055 lbs., 124.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 354 to 367 lbs., 171.00; 10 head, 425 to 446 lbs., 173.00 to 175.00 (174.02); 82 head, 462 to 490 lbs., 155.00 to 173.50 (162.00); 78 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 152.00 to 168.75 (161.51); 52 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 146.00 to 159.50 (154.15); 12 head, 578 lbs., 147.00, fleshy; 3 head, 588 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 44 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (139.89); 22 head, 615 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 148.50 (143.27), unweaned; 19 head, 667 to 685 lbs., 130.00 to 145.50 (134.60); 11 head, 667 lbs., 139.00, unweaned; 89 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (139.33); 9 head, 724 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 29 head, 775 to 799 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.74); 24 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 118.00 to 133.50 (124.62). Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 591 lbs., 150.00, fleshy; 17 head, 796 lbs., 129.25;
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 250 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 345 lbs., 143.00; 46 head, 358 to 393 lbs., 131.00 to 165.00 (155.07); 23 head, 351 lbs., 172.00, replacement; 16 head, 389 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 109 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 138.00 to 160.00 (149.63); 32 head, 402 lbs., 170.50, replacement; 8 head, 411 to 441 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.52), unweaned; 385 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 166.00 (152.89); 4 head, 498 lbs., 136.00, fleshy; 33 head, 456 to 497 lbs., 120.00 to 151.00 (137.35), unweaned; 509 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 130.00 to 159.00 (148.01); 50 head, 521 to 545 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (133.01), unweaned; 718 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 154.50 (142.96); 21 head, 580 to 595 lbs., 125.50 to 138.00 (134.98), unweaned; 734 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 126.50 to 146.00 (139.17); 18 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.58), fleshy; 27 head, 631 lbs., 151.00, replacement; 11 head, 627 lbs., 134.75, unweaned; 547 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 140.00 (133.29); 40 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (121.91), fleshy; 21 head, 655 to 670 lbs., 132.00 to 140.50 (138.11), replacement; 64 head, 660 to 667 lbs., 126.00 to 127.25 (127.13), unweaned; 640 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 120.00 to 137.00 (132.14); 56 head, 713 to 748 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.81); replacement; 276 head, 752 to 791 lbs., 121.00 to 134.50 (129.07); 58 head, 764 to 795 lbs., 120.50 to 125.75 (123.88), fleshy; 46 head, 758 to 767 lbs., 131.50, replacement; 42 head, 774 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 60 head, 800 to 836 lbs., 116.00 to 130.00 (126.36); 6 head, 841 lbs., 109.50, fleshy; 39 head, 850 to 873 lbs., 113.00 to 125.50 (120.77); 6 head, 863 lbs., 118.00, fleshy; 6 head, 930 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 1000 lbs., 115.00; 7 head, 1194 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 230 lbs., 350.00; 10 head, 437 lbs., 730.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 321 to 334 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (137.58); 3 head, 322 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 9 head, 356 to 378 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (139.49); 28 head, 406 to 444 lbs., 122.00 to 157.00 (140.27); 5 head, 443 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 33 head, 475 to 499 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (139.36); 16 head, 475 to 482 lbs., 133.00 to 143.50 (135.60), unweaned; 10 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.95); 25 head, 570 to 589 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (136.16); 54 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 122.00 to 133.50 (128.17); 4 head, 641 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 10 head, 693 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (113.60); 24 head, 713 to 741 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (119.97); 13 head, 773 to 776 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (110.60). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 435 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 450 lbs., 122.00; 6 head, 542 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 18 head, 576 to 579 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 365 lbs., 177.00, unweaned; 8 head, 448 lbs., 161.00; 15 head, 485 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 456 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 5 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (140.26); 4 head, 545 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 3 head, 555 to 575 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.33); 21 head, 577 to 582 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (130.31), unweaned; 2 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.48); 9 head, 709 to 710 lbs., 110.00 to 124.50 (121.27); 12 head, 700 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 1 head, 785 lbs., 100.00; 1 head, 855 lbs., 96.00; 1 head, 930 lbs., 104.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 259 head, 1243 to 1639 lbs., 112.00 to 125.50 (121.41), average; 14 head, 1640 to 1855 lbs., 105.00 to 115.50 (112.58), average heavy weight; 4 head, 905 to 1315 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (118.04), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 63 head, 1120 to 1688 lbs., 106.00 to 120.25 (115.27), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 1020 to 1583 lbs., 87.00 to 109.00 (100.41), average; 2 head, 800 to 870 lbs., 85.00 to 92.00 (88.65), average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 78 head, 1272 to 1685 lbs., 90.00 to 97.00 (92.41), average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1455 to 1670 lbs., 81.00 to 85.00 (83.14), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 1210 to 1595 lbs., 82.50 to 89.00 (86.38), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 1031 to 1243 lbs., 68.00 to 75.00 (70.40), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 206 head, 1058 to 1575 lbs., 115.50 to 124.75 (121.86), average; 15 head, 995 to 1360 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (115.81), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 82 head, 920 to 1558 lbs., 98.50 to 121.00 (113.98), average; 1 head, 910 lbs., 96.00, average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 1020 to 1570 lbs., 90.00 to 110.50 (106.65), average; 3 head, 1015 to 1260 lbs., 78.00 to 82.00 (80.48), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1220 to 2125 lbs., 56.00 to 68.00 (62.42), average; 3 head, 1615 to 1990 lbs., 70.00 to 74.00 (71.21), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 66 head, 995 to 1805 lbs., 46.00 to 55.00 (50.83), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 910 to 1515 lbs., 41.00 to 45.00 (43.29), average; 5 head, 905 to 1290 lbs., 27.00 to 36.00 (31.40), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1270 to 2205 lbs., 64.00 to 81.00 (72.34), average; 4 head, 1180 to 1845 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (55.42), low.
