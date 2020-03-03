The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary report receipts of 12,187 head selling the week ending on Feb. 28 and 15,121 head trading as of Feb. 21, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This week’s summary includes results from Tama, Dunlap, Bloomfield, Clarinda, Sheldon and Denison auctions.
Compared to a week ago, Choice slaughter steers and heifers were selling $2 to $3 lower. Feeder steers 400 to 799 pounds were trading $2 to $14 lower, 800 to 999 pounds were selling $2 to $7 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 499 pounds were trading $1 higher to $1 lower, 500 to 799 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower, 800 to 899 pounds were trading mostly steady. Supply included: 91% feeder cattle (59% steers, 40% heifers, 0% bulls); 9% slaughter cattle (37% steers, 9% dairy steers, 43% heifers, 10% cows,
1% bulls, 0% dairy heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 331 lbs., 190.00; 27 head, 375 to 398 lbs., 174.00 to 193.00 (182.10); 32 head, 410 to 439 lbs., 167.50 to 196.00 (179.35); 132 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 161.00 to 198.00 (179.25); 240 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 147.00 to 184.00 (168.91); 3 head, 503 lbs., 157.00, unweaned; 395 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 148.00 to 173.50 (159.05); 516 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 141.00 to 167.50 (155.91); 1021 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 140.50 to 160.00 (151.60); 78 head, 687 lbs., 143.50, fleshy; 515 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 130.00 to 151.25 (142.86); 919 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 124.00 to 147.00 (139.29); 635 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 126.00 to 145.50 (136.30); 469 head, 850 to 896 lbs., 116.00 to 137.50 (129.15); 445 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 115.00 to 134.00 (126.51); 250 head, 955 to 982 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (119.65); 4 head, 1150 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 370 to 386 lbs., 170.00; 12 head, 430 to 439 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.16); 32 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 151.00 to 181.00 (161.72); 36 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 140.00 to 164.00 (155.72); 46 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (148.04); 89 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 152.50 (145.46); 36 head, 653 to 683 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (138.28); 20 head, 708 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (137.44); 23 head, 765 to 798 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (131.90); 65 head, 774 lbs., 123.50, fleshy; 7 head, 891 lbs., 114.00; 11 head, 932 to 933 lbs., 117.50 to 122.50 (120.23); 10 head, 957 to 967 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (114.20); 3 head, 1033 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 378 to 398 lbs., 152.50 to 179.00 (166.17); 78 head, 404 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 179.00 (157.73); 185 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 137.00 to 168.25 (155.91); 340 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 134.00 to 162.50 (147.11); 561 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (142.86); 500 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (137.70); 615 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 121.00 to 146.00 (133.24); 573 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 114.00 to 140.00 (126.07); 461 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 117.50 to 133.00 (124.14); 380 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 114.00 to 130.00 (121.56); 69 head, 852 to 897 lbs., 114.00 to 123.50 (117.44); 53 head, 922 to 943 lbs., 112.00 to 116.75 (116.16); 21 head, 976 to 993 lbs., 96.00 to 108.25 (103.05); 3 head, 1055 lbs., 94.00; 19 head, 1207 lbs., 96.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 328 to 342 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.88); 6 head, 365 lbs., 147.00; 22 head, 404 to 442 lbs., 135.00 to 158.00 (147.51); 37 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (137.51); 5 head, 453 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 25 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 134.00 to 139.25 (136.05); 75 head, 557 to 597 lbs., 117.00 to 135.00 (127.86); 28 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 126.25 (125.46); 40 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 114.00 to 126.00 (121.69); 20 head, 715 to 743 lbs., 126.00; 4 head, 742 lbs., 115.50, fleshy; 3 head, 1083 1083 80.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 332 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 513 to 545 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.23); 12 head, 617 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 665 lbs., 101.00; 2 head, 770 lbs., 109.50.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 209 head, 1230 to 1625 lbs., 113.00 to 124.00 (117.74), average; 38 head, 1616 to 1790 lbs., 100.00 to 114.10 (112.83), average heavy weight; 13 head, 1088 to 1258 lbs., 111.50 to 115.00 (113.46), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 57 head, 1140 to 1680 lbs., 106.00 to 118.00 (113.05), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 1050 to 1885 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (104.54), average.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 1113 to 1549 lbs., 83.00 to 89.50 (87.99), average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight,
3 head, 1475 lbs., 82.00, average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 1098 to 1456 lbs., 71.00 to 78.00 (76.10), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1307 to 1638 lbs., 65.00 to 69.00 (66.92), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 214 head, 1055 to 1566 lbs., 113.00 to 123.50 (118.21), average; 7 head, 1110 to 1135 lbs., 114.00 to 117.50 (115.04), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 133 head, 1105 to 1448 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.02), average; 3 head, 1130 to 1275 lbs., 102.00 to 108.00 (104.43), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 975 to 1461 lbs., 86.00 to 109.00 (105.13), average; 2 head, 1030 to 1155 lbs., 85.00 to 91.00 (88.17), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 1150 to 1800 lbs., 63.00 to 68.00 (65.88), average; 5 head, 1645 to 1795 lbs., 69.00 to 71.00 (69.79), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 960 to 1715 lbs., 53.00 to 61.00 (56.12), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 935 to 1535 lbs., 42.00 to 52.00 (47.28), average; 9 head, 845 to 1365 lbs., 31.00 to 39.00 (36.12), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1055 to 2270 lbs., 57.00 to 82.00 (70.79), average; 3 head, 930 to 1580 lbs., 41.00 to 53.00 (49.26), low.
Slaughter dairy heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1495 lbs., 78.00, average.
