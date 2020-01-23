The Iowa Weekly Cattle Auction reported receipts of 22,800 head selling the week of Jan. 16 and 34,675 head trading the week of Jan. 6, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Barns reporting included Tama, Dunlap, Sigourney, Russell, Knoxville, Clarinda, Creston, Bloomfield, Sheldon, Lamoni and Denison. Compared to a week ago, Choice slaughter steers and heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher. Feeder steers weighing 400 to 799 pounds were trading mostly steady to $1 higher, 800 to 999 pounds were selling mostly steady. Feeder heifers 400 to 899 pounds were trading steady to $1 lower. Supply included: 95% feeder cattle (58% steers, 42% heifers, 0% bulls); 5% slaughter cattle (38% steers, 11% dairy steers, 37% heifers, 12% cows, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 328 lbs., 161.00-171.00 (163.00); 4 head, 329 lbs., 170.00, unweaned; 54 head, 351-398 lbs., 172.00-210.00 (187.34); 24 head, 358-388 lbs., 173.00-182.50 (179.16), unweaned; 167 head, 400-449 lbs., 156.00-204.00 (181.97); 7 head, 441 lbs., 182.00, fancy; 446 head, 450-499 lbs., 156.00-190.00 (176.60); 8 head, 496 lbs., 167.50, fleshy; 17 head, 459 lbs., 177.00, unweaned; 655 head, 502-549 lbs., 155.00-186.00 (172.75); 32 head, 503-522 lbs., 162.00-173.50 (168.24), unweaned; 980 head, 550-598 lbs., 155.00-185.00 (166.38); 16 head, 570 lbs., 149.00-152.00 (149.94), fleshy; 1524 head, 600-649 lbs., 149.00-167.75 (159.52)l; 48 head, 602-644 lbs., 137.00-162.00 (149.77), fleshy; 35 head, 600-629 lbs., 142.75-156.50 (147.43), unweaned; 1267 head, 650-699 lbs., 143.75-164.00 (155.04); 58 head, 659-693 lbs., 135.00-147.50 (142.45), fleshy; 1824 head, 700-748 lbs., 137.00-164.25 (149.53); 37 head, 713 lbs., 154.00, fancy; 33 head, 738-740 lbs., 140.00-143.00 (141.82), fleshy; 9 head, 711 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 1324 head, 750-799 lbs., 135.00-155.00 (145.55); 96 head, 760-797 lbs., 132.50-141.75 (136.78), fleshy; 665 head, 800-847 lbs., 132.00-148.75 (143.07); 21 head, 814-847 lbs., 131.50-138.50 (136.44), fleshy; 512 head, 850-899 lbs., 131.25-150.25 (142.05); 4 head, 858 lbs., 131.00, fleshy; 76 head, 908-941 lbs., 129.50-140.75 (134.68); 259 head, 962-975 lbs., 135.85-137.60 (136.89); 150 head, 1070-1089 lbs., 133.75-134.35 (134.15). Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 348 lbs., 170.00; 29 head, 356-387 lbs., 157.00-176.00 (165.80); 36 head, 418-448 lbs., 141.00-177.00 (168.66); 8 head, 434 lbs., 151.00, unweaned; 49 head, 458-496 lbs., 141.00-165.00 (152.55); 7 head, 487 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 118 head, 508-548 lbs., 143.00-168.00 (161.81); 13 head, 538 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 142 head, 556-599 lbs., 137.50-165.00 (155.20); 19 head, 591 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 59 head, 601-646 lbs., 130.00-149.00 (143.72); 175 head, 654-698 lbs., 131.00-146.00 (142.08); 94 head, 704-749 lbs., 132.00-145.50 (140.62); 50 head, 772-784 lbs., 129.00-140.00 (137.28); 7 head, 838 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 858-898 lbs., 125.75-127.00 (126.10); 11 head, 873 lbs., 128.50, thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 295 lbs., 450.00; 3 head, 405 lbs., 500.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 540 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 783 lbs., 130.00, fleshy. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 413 lbs., 120.00; 15 head, 505 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 322-348 lbs., 149.00-174.00 (160.65); 5 head, 346 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 83 head, 350-395 lbs., 144.50-169.00 (158.43); 8 head, 366 lbs., 162.00, unweaned; 208 head, 400-449 lbs., 138.00-165.50 (153.11); 5 head, 447 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 481 head, 450-498 lbs., 136.00-170.00 (152.83); 6 head, 493 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 8 head, 474 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 776 head, 500-549 lbs., 133.50-162.50 (147.53); 16 head, 515-544 lbs., 134.00-141.00 (136.54), fleshy; 1089 head, 552-599 lbs., 128.00-154.00 (144.55); 51 head, 563-595 lbs., 135.50-139.50 (137.13) fleshy; 32 head, 566-573 lbs., 129.00-132.00 (129.88), unweaned; 1455 head, 600-649 lbs., 129.00-150.00 (139.97); 7 head, 604 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 1334 head, 651-698 lbs., 127.00-144.00 (138.08); 33 head, 651-698 lbs., 125.00-133.00 (131.37), fleshy; 22 head, 652 lbs., 144.25, replacement; 847 head, 700-747 lbs., 124.00-141.00 (135.22); 106 head, 700-743 lbs., 120.00-131.50 (127.63), fleshy; 22 head, 722 lbs., 156.00, replacement; 416 head, 750-797 lbs., 123.00-138.25 (134.12); 9 head, 775 lbs., 153.00, replacement; 118 head, 802-845 lbs., 125.00-136.50 (133.98); 25 head, 803-817 lbs., 126.50-127.75 (127.30), fleshy; 110 head, 856-891 lbs., 126.50-135.25 (130.35); 4 head, 912 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 1049 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 1070 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 348 lbs., 141.00-142.50 (141.86); 13 head, 350-394 lbs., 123.00-158.00 (140.05); 7 head, 381 lbs., 149.00, unweaned; 27 head, 400-443 lbs., 122.00-147.00 (140.30); 12 head, 408 lbs., 167.00, unweaned; 16 head, 470-498 lbs., 133.50-141.00 (135.94); 66 head, 477-497 lbs., 138.00-145.00 (140.55), unweaned; 151 head, 500-545 lbs., 121.00-147.00 (136.07); 7 head, 530 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 183 head, 557-598 lbs., 121.00-140.50 (133.03); 16 head, 586 lbs., 133.50, unweaned; 117 head, 601-648 lbs., 120.00-132.00 (128.23); 19 head, 669-678 lbs., 123.00-134.00 (126.42); 25 head, 701-748 lbs.,120.00-130.00 (123.24); 11 head, 768-788 lbs., 115.00-126.00 (119.93); 6 head, 892 lbs., 120.00; 14 head, 955-983 lbs., 110.00-117.00 (114.09). Medium and large 1-2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 308 lbs., 590.00; 12 head, 368-398 lbs., 600.00-650.00 (625.33); 3 head, 410 lbs., 600.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 641 lbs., 125.50, unweaned; 4 head, 660 lbs., 123.00; 3 head, 748 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2-4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 232 head, 1205-1635 lbs., 120.00-128.50 (124.68), average; 33 head, 1697 lbs., 118.25, average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 1063-1533 lbs., 113.50-122.00 (117.32), average. Select 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1310-1615 lbs., 101.00-109.00 (103.73), average.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 1270-1670 lbs., 90.00-95.00 (92.68), average. Select and Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1128-1545 lbs., 81.00-88.00 (85.08), average. Select 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1080-1580 lbs., 71.00-77.00 (73.86), average.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2-4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 211 head, 1115-1620 lbs., 121.50-128.00 (125.68), average. Select and Choice 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 65 head, 1015-1445 lbs., 114.00-120.50 (117.61), average. Select 2-3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 1020-1339 lbs., 102.00-110.00 (108.01), average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75-80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1055-1650 lbs., 57.00-65.00 (60.88), average, 11 head, 1435-1745 lbs., 66.00-73.00 (68.58), high. Boner 80-85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 1065-1835 lbs., 46.00-57.00 (50.61), average. Lean 85-90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 805-1590 lbs., 36.00-45.00 (40.58), average; 10 head, 710-1475 lbs., 21.00-35.00 (28.67), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1135-2300 lbs., 60.00-90.00 (72.59), average.
