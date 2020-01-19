The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 34,675 head selling a week ago and 6,589 head trading Dec. 30, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to a week ago, Choice slaughter steers and heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher. Steers calves under 800 pounds moved $2 to $5 higher, while yearlings over 800 pounds were trending $1 to $2 lower. Heifers were trading $1 to $5 higher across all weight categories. There were very heavy offerings as producers took advantage of the unseasonably warm temperature to move their 2019 calf crop. Historically, this time of year yields the largest receipt totals, due to many auction barns being shut down for the holidays and producers waiting until after first the year to sell. This gives the cattle a longer weaning period and makes them more attractive to buyers. Buyers continue to discount short weaned cattle as unpredictable winter weather awaits. Supply included: 94% feeder cattle (58% steers, 41% heifers, 0% bulls); 6% slaughter cattle (39% steers, 13% dairy steers, 39% heifers, 9% cows, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 262 to 290 lbs., 187.50 to 195.00 (191.99); 46 head, 313 to 348 lbs., 155.00 to 197.50 (181.77); 183 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 157.00 to 196.00 (180.06); 12 head, 392 to 397 lbs., 173.00 to 181.00 (177.69), unweaned; 250 head, 401 to 447 lbs., 170.00 to 205.00 (182.48); 8 head, 405 to 422 lbs., 164.00 to 169.00 (165.92), unweaned; 668 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 155.50 to 193.00 (176.28); 142 head, 464 to 499 lbs., 163.00 to 187.00 (175.14), unweaned; 1098 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 185.00 (171.49); 86 head, 506 to 544 lbs., 158.00 to 173.00 (167.45), unweaned; 1745 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 179.00 (165.92); 12 head, 554 lbs., 179.00, fancy; 123 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 154.50 to 159.25 (157.37), unweaned; 2247 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 138.00 to 169.00 (159.65); 50 head, 619 to 639 lbs., 145.00 to 153.50 (148.20), fleshy; 122 head, 601 to 633 lbs., 136.00 to 155.25 (153.19), unweaned; 2186 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 135.00 to 172.00 (154.41); 17 head, 672 lbs., 151.00, fancy; 25 head, 675 to 680 lbs., 142.00 to 152.50 (147.02), fleshy; 43 head, 650 to 669 lbs., 132.00 to 147.25 (141.00), unweaned; 2483 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 158.00 (149.77); 11 head, 720 to 733 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.56), fleshy; 1564 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 130.00 to 157.50 (146.45); 6 head, 778 lbs., 141.50, fleshy; 1686 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 128.00 to 155.50 (145.33); 337 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 131.00 to 149.75 (141.77); 95 head, 900 to 946 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.17); 3 head, 903 lbs., 128.50, fleshy; 32 head, 955 to 978 lbs., 122.25 to 137.50 (134.49); 3 head, 1087 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 281 lbs., 164.00; 23 head, 303 to 340 lbs., 160.00 to 184.00 (172.85); 45 head,355 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 176.00 (162.47); 112 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 136.00 to 174.00 (162.47); 184 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 179.00 (161.06); 9 head, 486 to 493 lbs., 167.00 to 174.00 (170.02), unweaned; 151 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 131.00 to 168.00 (157.64); 14 head, 517 to 540 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.28), unweaned; 302 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 165.00 (153.31); 17 head, 592 to 596 lbs., 151.75 to 152.00 (151.87), unweaned; 155 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 130.00 to 153.00 (143.61); 9 head, 644 lbs., 142.00, unweaned; 230 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 120.00 to 158.00 (146.03); 7 head, 696 lbs., 134.00, fleshy; 5 head, 669 lbs., 140.00, unweaned; 172 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 121.00 to 153.50 (142.97); 12 head, 728 lbs., 137.50, unweaned; 36 head, 767 to 794 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (138.85); 5 head, 752 lbs., 127.00, unweaned; 28 head, 803 to 842 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.02); 3 head, 853 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 295 lbs., 410.00; 3 head, 318 lbs., 535.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 325 lbs., 155.00; 4 head, 385 to 395 lbs., 152.50 to 157.50 (154.97); 4 head, 420 to 435 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.54); 9 head, 460 to 492 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (147.79); 9 head, 575 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.75); 11 head, 658 to 680 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.33); 20 head, 725 to 728 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.59).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 265 to 295 lbs., 175.00 to 177.50 (176.32); 26 head, 309 to 347 lbs., 151.00 to 171.00 (161.77); 147 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 150.00 to 177.00 (160.39); 31 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (155.13), unweaned; 405 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 133.00 to 176.00 (153.09); 4 head, 414 lbs., 160.50, fancy; 18 head, 423 to 426 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (148.16), unweaned; 768 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 130.00 to 168.50 (151.29); 9 head, 497 lbs., 138.00, fleshy; 25 head, 456 to 470 lbs., 149.00 to 164.00 (161.54), replacement; 92 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 148.00 (141.22), unweaned; 1245 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 128.00 to 167.00 (150.30); 5 head, 511 lbs., 154.00, fancy; 54 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 149.00 (137.89), unweaned; 1846 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 159.75 (145.92); 12 head, 561 lbs., 158.00, replacement; 121 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 132.00 to 144.50 (139.42), unweaned; 1961 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 158.00 (140.59); 9 head, 604 lbs., 123.50, full; 94 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 150.25 (146.67), replacement; 30 head, 616 to 635 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.12), unweaned; 1573 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 124.00 to 149.50 (138.26); 12 head, 658 to 682 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (133.19), fleshy; 18 head, 662 to 687 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (124.19), unweaned; 1060 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 122.00 to 142.50 (136.10); 42 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 136.00 to 163.00 (142.54), replacement; 648 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 123.00 to 143.85 (136.97); 4 head, 768 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 5 head, 790 lbs., 130.00, full; 118 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 123.50 to 136.00 (131.29); 3 head, 823 lbs., 115.00, fleshy; 25 head, 863 to 889 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (132.71); 6 head, 850 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 3 head, 948 lbs., 114.50; 4 head, 992 lbs., 119.00; 19 head, 1000 to 1015 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (119.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 249 lbs., 157.50; 4 head, 298 lbs., 160.00; 50 head, 300 to 349 lbs., 120.00 to 160.00 (144.99); 121 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 108.00 to 160.00 (142.79); 140 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 126.00 to 166.00 (144.94); 10 head, 422 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 96 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 155.00 (141.21); 7 head, 455 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 232 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 121.00 to 156.00 (140.28); 344 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 122.00 to 149.50 (138.01); 24 head, 570 to 593 lbs., 120.00 to 130.50 (122.26), unweaned; 231 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 141.50 (134.95); 6 head, 639 lbs., 122.50, unweaned; 167 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 121.00 to 140.50 (132.40); 42 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 124.00 to 137.00 (132.36); 4 head, 730 lbs., 123.00, fleshy; 17 head, 770 to 773 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.58); 7 head, 774 lbs., 117.50, unweaned; 14 head, 802 to 845 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (119.75); 3 head, 980 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 262 to 291 lbs., 375.00 to 485.00 (432.88); 13 head, 351 lbs., 580.00; 3 head, 447 lbs., 440.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 686 lbs., 119.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 147.50 to 151.00 (150.37); 16 head, 515 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 435 to 447 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (158.84); 10 head, 465 to 472 lbs., 140.00 to 177.50 (173.80); 6 head, 508 to 543 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (126.91); 5 head, 514 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 20 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (133.98); 37 head, 603 to 615 lbs., 125.00 to 139.75 (137.89); 18 head, 664 to 674 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (133.83); 3 head, 678 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 2 head, 730 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 443 lbs., 144.00.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 483 head, 1175 to 1702 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (122.76), average; 1 head, 1460 lbs., 122.75, average natural; 22 head, 1065 to 1338 lbs., 114.00 to 122.50 (119.36), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 141 head, 1165 to 1710 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (117.19), average; 3 head, 1070 to 1205 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (107.35), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1055 to 1470 lbs., 80.00 to 109.00 (100.95), average; 26 head, 998 to 1270 lbs., 74.00 to 122.00 (105.68), average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 127 head, 1341 to 1633 lbs., 82.75 to 90.00 (88.63), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 72 head, 1213 to 1812 lbs., 82.00 to 87.00 (84.91), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1014 to 1605 lbs., 69.00 to 77.00 (71.62), average; 20 head, 1189 to 1283 lbs., 68.00 to 71.00 (69.38), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 485 head, 990 to 1635 lbs., 112.50 to 126.00 (122.65), average; 16 head, 1298 to 1329 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (112.96), average natural; 21 head, 1080 to 1267 lbs., 113.75 to 121.50 (118.14), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 99 head, 1015 to 1498 lbs., 106.00 to 120.35 (116.55), average; 4 head, 785 to 1080 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (99.68), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1130 to 1533 lbs., 75.00 to 109.00 (102.95), average; 28 head, 915 to 1000 lbs., 78.00 to 119.00 (112.16), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 1110 to 1730 lbs., 57.00 to 69.00 (63.75), average; 12 head, 1210 to 1770 lbs., 70.00 to 77.00 (73.07), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 890 to 1820 lbs., 45.00 to 56.00 (49.97), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 795 to 1590 lbs., 35.00 to 44.00 (40.16), average; 13 head, 935 to 1360 lbs., 25.00 to 34.00 (30.27), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1560 to 2150 lbs., 66.00 to 79.00 (70.34), average.
