The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 15,381 head selling as of Dec. 12 and 19,059 head selling on Dec. 2, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa. This summary includes reports from Dunlap, Tama, Russell, Knoxville, Creston, Bloomfield, Sheldon and Clarinda auction barns.
Compared to the Dec.2 sale, Choice steers and heifers were selling steady. Feeder steers 400 to 799 pounds were trading steady to $3 lower, 800 to 999 pounds were trading $4 to $10 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 699 pounds were selling steady to $8 lower, 700 to 799 pounds were trading $10 to $14 lower. The supply included 86% feeder cattle (57% steers, 43% heifers, 1% bulls); and 14% was slaughter cattle (46% steers, 8% dairy steers, 38% heifers, 6% cows, 1% bulls, 1% dairy heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 336 to 337 lbs., 185.00 to 190.00 (187.22); 43 head, 368 to 394 lbs., 152.00 to 193.00 (174.46); 9 head, 360 to 376 lbs., 176.00 to 178.00 (177.09), unweaned; 135 head, 404 to 448 lbs., 151.00 to 182.00 (169.12); 9 head, 423 to 440 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (161.97), unweaned; 347 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 154.00 to 187.50 (168.04); 45 head, 460 to 497 lbs., 152.50 to 164.00 (158.76), unweaned; 417 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 147.75 to 179.00 (161.46); 42 head, 501 to 525 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.82), unweaned; 809 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 142.00 to 162.75 (155.12); 63 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 138.00 to 146.75 (144.88), unweaned; 990 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 137.00 to 161.00 (149.15); 69 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 136.00 to 146.50 (142.08), unweaned; 1020 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 134.50 to 164.50 (146.70); 15 head, 676 lbs., 125.50, fleshy; 28 head, 666 to 688 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (133.77), unweaned; 793 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 121.00 to 152.75 (143.65); 59 head, 702 to 733 lbs., 129.50 to 135.00 (131.81), unweaned; 522 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 130.00 to 150.25 (142.34); 283 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 124.50 to 144.75 (139.28); 64 head, 821 lbs., 154.10, fancy; 47 head, 865 to 871 lbs., 125.00 to 147.85 (139.06); 20 head, 916 to 940 lbs., 131.75 to 132.00 (131.88); 30 head, 953 to 998 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.97); 5 head, 1181 lbs., 118.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 274 to 298 lbs., 153.00 to 185.00 (170.82); 3 head, 286 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 9 head, 313 to 325 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (173.19); 24 head, 371 to 395 lbs., 152.00 to 177.50 (163.10); 4 head, 356 lbs., 163.00, unweaned; 26 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 141.00 to 157.00 (153.99); 3 head, 438 lbs., 163.00, unweaned; 74 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 169.00 (152.17); 36 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 135.50 to 162.00 (146.76); 17 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 127.00 to 147.00 (138.68), unweaned; 101 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 152.00 (140.64); 7 head, 570 to 583 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.12), unweaned; 93 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 138.50 (133.91); 6 head, 646 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 114 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 122.00 to 147.00 (135.52); 22 head, 720 to 743 lbs., 120.50 to 136.00 (129.02); 9 head, 756 to 778 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.88); 14 head, 822 to 845 lbs., 110.00 to 132.00 (123.21); 4 head, 908 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 243 lbs., 435.00, unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 283 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 258 lbs., 170.00, unweaned; 17 head, 307 to 336 lbs., 162.00 to 166.00 (164.26); 90 head, 352 to 396 lbs., 146.00 to 162.00 (153.74); 14 head, 363 to 373 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (152.84), unweaned; 203 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 138.00 to 159.50 (148.27); 9 head, 416 lbs., 152.00, unweaned; 404 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 150.00 (139.61); 53 head, 451 to 479 lbs., 134.50 to 141.00 (138.75), unweaned; 648 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 150.50 (140.62); 10 head, 546 lbs., 145.00, replacement; 49 head, 514 to 548 lbs., 121.00 to 131.50 (128.48), unweaned; 786 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 122.50 to 153.00 (134.98); 66 head, 562 to 599 lbs., 121.00 to 138.00 (126.48), unweaned; 842 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 116.00 to 151.50 (131.64); 43 head, 613 lbs., 146.00, replacement; 19 head, 623 to 625 lbs., 124.50 to 128.50 (125.77), unweaned; 460 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 119.00 to 145.00 (135.76); 10 head, 657 lbs., 151.50, replacement; 9 head, 679 lbs., 110.00, unweaned; 252 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 111.50 to 143.00 (130.27); 130 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 115.00 to 139.00 (125.28); 17 head, 823 to 838 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (120.85); 116 head, 876 lbs., 141.10; 4 head, 933 lbs., 113.00; 16 head, 1033 lbs., 117.25; 4 head, 1070 lbs., 125.25. Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 266 lbs., 420.00, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 222 to 246 lbs., 135.00 to 155.00 (146.93); 21 head, 316 to 345 lbs., 131.00 to 150.00 (139.23); 22 head, 352 to 382 lbs., 128.00 to 143.00 (137.38); 13 head, 412 to 439 lbs., 127.50 to 143.00 (138.64); 11 head, 420 to 449 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (136.96), unweaned; 57 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (131.21); 15 head, 469 to 496 lbs., 121.00 to 134.00 (126.50), unweaned; 66 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (124.36); 6 head, 532 lbs., 123.50, unweaned; 103 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 117.50 to 140.00 (125.57); 29 head, 560 to 572 lbs., 121.50 to 123.50 (122.58), unweaned; 59 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 128.50 (125.26); 108 head, 663 to 698 lbs., 108.00 to 130.00 (120.23); 27 head, 668 to 696 lbs., 121.50 to 125.00 (123.74), unweaned; 44 head, 702 to 743 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (126.71); 13 head, 782 lbs., 111.00; 4 head, 990 lbs., 119.50; 6 head, 1068 lbs., 111.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 371 to 390 lbs., 134.00 to 150.00 (145.37), unweaned; 11 head, 502 to 526 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.29), unweaned; 3 head, 592 lbs., 119.00; 3 head, 580 lbs., 112.00, unweaned; 3 head, 635 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (105.96), unweaned; 5 head, 653 to 687 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (119.88); 20 head, 688 lbs., 122.50, unweaned; 8 head, 913 lbs., 105.50.
Slaughter steers: Prime 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1402 to 1491 lbs., 119.00 to 119.25 (119.08), average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 607 head, 1131 to 1640 lbs., 109.50 to 122.85 (117.85), average; 7 head, 1110 to 1284 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (110.44), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 119 head, 1040 to 1675 lbs., 106.00 to 116.50 (114.08), average; 6 head, 960 to 1370 lbs., 101.00 to 107.00 (104.14), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 1146 to 1580 lbs., 102.00 to 109.90 (106.70), average; 30 head, 1015 to 1170 lbs., 90.00 to 128.00 (112.15), average return to feed.
Slaughter dairy steers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 1250 to 1585 lbs., 87.50 to 89.00 (88.02), average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 1165 to 1425 lbs., 81.00 to 85.00 (83.15), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 1033 to 1543 lbs., 76.00 to 84.00 (81.51), average; 37 head, 1160 to 1330 lbs., 71.00 to 93.00 (74.16), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Prime 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1253 to 1391 lbs., 118.00 to 120.50 (119.43), average. Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 1161 to 1568 lbs., 109.50 to 121.50 (118.02), average; 9 head, 755 to 1193 lbs., 112.00 to 126.00 (114.65), average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 118 head, 930 to 1550 lbs., 100.00 to 116.75 (111.49), average; 15 head, 835 to 1190 lbs., 100.50 to 106.00 (104.57), average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 77 head, 1020 to 1426 lbs., 83.50 to 109.00 (103.14), average; 9 head, 965 to 1240 lbs., 85.00 to 109.00 (97.43), average return to feed.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1190 to 1830 lbs., 56.00 to 64.50 (59.71), average; 6 head, 1235 to 1800 lbs., 65.00 to 71.50 (67.59), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 50 head, 900 to 1675 lbs., 46.00 to 56.00 (50.52), average; 5 head, 1170 to 1415 lbs., 41.00 to 44.00 (42.64), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 905 to 1455 lbs., 34.00 to 45.00 (40.82), average; 9 head, 915 to 1280 lbs., 21.00 to 33.00 (28.70), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1565 to 1980 lbs., 60.00 to 79.00 (68.14), average; 3 head, 1520 to 1670 lbs., 51.00 to 57.00 (53.31), low.
Slaughter dairy heifers: Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1176 lbs., 80.50, average return to feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.