The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 2,032 head selling the week of March 20 to 26 compared to 439 head trading the period ending on March 16, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This report includes results from Tama and Clarinda sales. Compared to a week ago, Choice steers and heifers were trading $8 to $9 higher. There were no feeder receipts a week ago for a market comparison. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers; and 26% was slaughter cattle with 31% steers, 34% were heifers, 33% were cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 331 lbs., 186.00; 20 head, 376 to 390 lbs., 173.00 to 185.00 (178.81); 18 head, 400 to 408 lbs., 169.00 to 175.00 (173.31); 27 head, 454 to 475 lbs., 172.00 to 179.50 (174.48); 71 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 164.00 to 171.75 (167.70); 73 head, 574 to 591 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.49); 64 head, 601 to 637 lbs., 158.00 to 164.50 (163.47); 122 head, 659 to 697 lbs., 147.75 to 156.50 (152.75); 60 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (145.54); 128 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (138.66); 35 head, 816 to 834 lbs., 134.50 to 140.75 (138.44); 37 head, 850 to 863 lbs., 122.75 to 125.00 (123.82); 21 head, 913 to 930 lbs., 118.50 to 119.75 (119.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 618 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 797 lbs., 122.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 709 lbs., 129.00; 10 head, 793 lbs., 115.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 303 to 321 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (171.67); 11 head, 367 to 382 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (163.79); 47 head, 425 to 449 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (158.97); 38 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (154.27); 28 head, 513 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (157.74); 110 head, 571 to 590 lbs., 139.00 to 152.25 (148.25); 18 head, 604 to 634 lbs., 134.00 to 141.25 (139.70); 52 head, 655 to 687 lbs., 130.00 to 141.25 (138.62); 57 head, 706 to 739 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (127.78); 46 head, 756 to 796 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (122.54); 23 head, 802 to 829 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (122.32); 11 head, 878 lbs., 122.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 508 lbs., 141.00; 24 head, 568 to 599 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (136.21); 14 head, 689 lbs., 128.25. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 761 lbs., 115.50.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 65 head, 1190 to 1550 lbs., 119.75 to 122.25 (120.91), average; 44 head, 1315 to 1579 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (128.83), average natural. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1260 to 1515 lbs., 112.50 to 119.50 (118.00), average. Select 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1035 lbs., 105.00, average; 3 head, 1005 to 1085 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (111.71), average return to feed.
Slaughter heifers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 1223 to 1518 lbs., 119.75 to 123.00 (121.00), average; 63 head, 1265 to 1511 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.37), average natural. Select and Choice 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 1170 to 1567 lbs., 113.00 to 119.50 (117.43), average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 73 head, 1050 to 1925 lbs., 62.00 to 69.50 (65.94), average; 12 head, 1256 to 1720 lbs., 70.00 to 72.00 (70.70), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1030 to 1690 lbs., 53.00 to 61.00 (57.90), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 810 to 1410 lbs., 40.00 to 52.00 (48.88), average; 2 head, 785 to 1415 lbs., 29.00, low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,9 head, 1175 to 2250 lbs., 64.00 to 97.00 (85.23), average.
