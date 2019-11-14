The Iowa weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 7,669 head of cattle selling the week of Nov. 1 to 7, compared to 10,337 head the previous reporting period, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture News, Des Moines, Iowa.
The report was based on feeder cattle sales from Dunlap, Tama, Creston, Sheldon, Denison and Clarinda auction barns and Dunlap and Tama slaughter cattle sales. Compared to the previous reporting period, the Choice steers and heifers were selling $3 to $4 higher. The feeder steers weighing 400 to 499 pounds were steady to $10 higher, those 500 to 699 pounds were $1 to $4 higher, those 700 to 899 pounds were steady to $3 higher, those 900 to 999 pounds were selling $11 higher and those 1000 to 1,050 pounds were selling $3 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 400to 699 pounds were steady to $5 higher, those 700 to 799 pounds werew selling $1 to $3 higher, those 800 to 899 pounds were steady to $10 higher, those 900 to 999 pounds were selling $2 to $16 higher. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 40% steers, 17% were dairy steers, 35% were heifers, 7% were cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 66 head, 368 to 389 lbs., 153.00 to 184.00 (181.87); 67 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 183.00 (169.84); 187 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 144.00 to 182.00 (163.14); 37 head, 471 to 486 lbs., 172.00 to 184.00 (179.76) unweaned; 141 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 141.00 to 172.00 (161.04); 43 head, 507 to 531 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (160.17) unweaned; 194 head, 556 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 161.00 (153.91); 40 head, 575 to 589 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (148.92) unweaned; 391 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 136.25 to 153.00 (146.23); 67 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 142.75 to 148.00 (144.55) unweaned; 158 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 134.50 to 153.50 (146.49); 58 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 136.50 to 151.50 (142.11) unweaned; 148 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 138.00 to 155.00 (147.75); 326 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 130.00 to 156.75 (152.23); 92 head, 803 to 846 lbs., 144.50 to 153.25 (152.16); 129 head, 863 to 889 lbs., 131.00 to 150.50 (148.99); 195 head, 901 to 925 lbs., 125.50 to 156.50 (152.95); 45 head, 967 to 968 lbs., 142.50 to 148.00 (147.63); 60 head, 1034 to 1045 lbs., 137.50 to 140.75 (137.94). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 293 lbs., 530.00; 5 head, 357 lbs., 600.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 307 to 340 lbs., 166.00 to 168.00 (166.81); 18 head, 354 to 387 lbs., 135.00 to 171.00 (155.79); 3 head, 398 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 11 head, 410 to 438 lbs., 131.00 to 168.00 (160.40); 64 head, 468 to 494 lbs., 131.00 to 166.00 (152.29); 6 head, 495 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 119 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 130.00 to 159.00 (153.40); 19 head, 500 to 526 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (159.55) unweaned; 125 head, 556 to 587 lbs., 130.00 to 152.00 (142.31); 43 head, 605 to 648 lbs,, 125.00 to 141.00 (136.86); 69 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 143.50 (139.01); 71 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 121.00 to 148.00 (136.53); 70 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 128.00 to 142.50 (139.30); 134 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 135.00 to 152.25 (149.26); 8 head, 858 lbs., 134.50; 3 head, 908 lbs., 128.50; 75 head, 961 to 971 lbs., 129.25 to 143.50 (139.67); 5 head, 1223 lbs., 108.50. Medium frame 1, 10 head, 989 lbs., 105.50. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 792 lbs., 115.00,
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 336 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 87 head, 359 to 388 lbs., 131.00 to 159.00 (153.99); 86 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 130.00 to 154.00 (141.97); 157 head, 454 to 492 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (140.96); 279 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 126.00 to 143.00 (135.29); 18 head, 544 lbs., 133.50 unweaned; 277 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 124.00 to 142.50 (135.18); 18 head, 582 lbs., 130.25 unweaned; 130 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 142.00 (134.63); 96 head, 670 to 698 lbs., 127.50 to 147.75 (138.61);= 168 head, 716 to 740 lbs., 128.00 to 145.50 (139.56); 32 head, 756 to 793 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (131.01); 163 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 130.00 to 143.75 (141.56); 34 head, 851 to 855 lbs., 136.00 to 137.80 (137.43); 210 head, 912 to 949 lbs., 122.00 to 139.10 (135.41); 154 head, 968 to 995 lbs., 130.00 to 137.85 (135.81); 55 head, 1035 lbs., 130.35; 5 head, 1110 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 335 lbs., 490.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 353 to 397 lbs., 122.00 to 157.00 (140.86); 23 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 125.00 to 150.00 (138.64); 104 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 139.50 (134.61); 151 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (131.11); 51 head, 566 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 134.50 (127.62); 102 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (127.41); 13 head, 667 to 670 lbs., 123.50 to 135.00 (127.05); 13 head, 665 lbs., 128.50 unweaned; 29 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 123.00 to 138.00 (128.35); 15 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 119.00 to 131.00 (127.52); 15 head, 907 to 923 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.41).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 350 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 413 to 433 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (125.59); 2 head, 460 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 478 to 499 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (130.67); 7 head, 539 lbs., 136.00; 4 head, 932 lbs., 116.00.
Slaughter cattle: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 300 head, 1253 to 1737 lbs., 109.25 to 117.85 (115.15) average dressing; 13 head, 1522 lbs., 113.30 average natural; 10 head, 1050 to 1300 lbs., 111.50 to 115.25 (112.66) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 62 head, 1073 to 1525 lbs., 104.00 to 109.60 (107.65) average; 1 head, 1200 lbs., 106.00 average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 11 head, 1145 to 1840 lbs., 87.00 to 98.00 (93.30) average; 10 head, 965 to 1265 lbs., 100.00 to 114.00 (105.53) average return to feed. Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 96 head, 1275 to 1830 lbs., 87.00 to 91.00 (89.61) average; 4 head, 1404 lbs., 99.00 average value added. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 11 head, 1282 to 1365 lbs., 82.00 to 90.50 (84.40) average. Select 2 to 3, 14 head, 1080 to 1342 lbs., 71.00 to 78.00 (76.13) average; 42 head, 1021 to 1168 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.83) average return to feed. Heifers Choice 2 to 4, 277 head, 1113 to 1570 lbs., 110.00 to 117.50 (114.27) average dressing; 7 head, 1070 to 1220 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.41) average return to feed. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 53 head, 1031 to 1420 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (108.26) average; 3 head, 1033 to 1200 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.63) average return to feed. Select 2 to 3, 7 head, 1120 to 1635 lbs., 75.00 to 100.00 (88.36) average; 10 head, 855 to 1290 lbs., 76.00 to 104.00 (92.42) average return to feed. Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1130 to 1815 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (54.47) average; 8 head, 1385 to 1685 lbs., 61.00 to 69.00 (64.32) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 28 head, 1055 to 1495 lbs., 38.00 to 49.00 (45.22) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 1010 to 1410 lbs., 30.00 to 34.00 (31.40) average; 2 head, 930 to 1255 lbs., 25.00 low. Bulls 1, 7 head, 1560 to 2170 lbs., 54.00 to 80.00 (67.95) average.
