High Plains weekly weighted average direct slaughter cattle sales report indicated receipts of 20,702 head selling the week ending on April 13, compared to 25,378 head the previous reporting period and 68,097 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 5,931 head, 1,277 to 1,650 lbs., 105.00 to 105.00 65 to 80% Choice, 3,318 head, 1,275 to 1,475 lbs., 105.00 35 to 65% Coice, 568 head, 1,300 to 1,435 lbs., 105.00. Live delivered basis, 65 to 80% Choice, 78 head, 1,444 lbs., 106.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,822 head, 876 to 1,041 lbs., 168.00; 65 to 80% Choice, 381 head, 815 to 908 lbs., 168.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 70 head, 984 lbs., 151.00.
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 2,360 head, 1,150 to 1,433 lbs., 103.50 to 105.00 (104.71); 65 to 80% Choice, 642 head, 1,170 to 1,355 lbs., 105.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 214 head, 1,200 to 1,240 lbs., 105.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 924 head, 1,327 lbs., 106.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,917 head, 797 to 967 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (167.85); 65 to 80% Choice, 124 head, 790 to 819 lbs., 168.00.
