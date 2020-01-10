High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Jan. 5, indicated receipts of 71,031 head compared to 48,782 head a week ago and 101,736 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 18,131 head, 1,350 to 1,625 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (124.27); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,065 head, 1,300 to 1,600 lbs., 124.00 to 124.50 (1,483) 124.06; 35 to 65% Choice, 2,102 head, 1,250 to 1,650 lbs., 124.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 944 head, 1,300 to 1,537 lbs., 122.00 to 127.50 (125.50). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 9,469 head, 818 to 1,024 lbs., 195.00 to 200.00 (198.70); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,525 head, 832 to 966 lbs., 193.00 to 200.00 (198.32); 35 to 65% Choice, 38 head, 892 to 892 lbs., 199.00 to 199.00 (199.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 361 head, 968 to 997 lbs., 197.00 to 198.00 (197.55).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 9,120 head, 1,180 to 1,500 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.03); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,041 head, 1,220 to 1,475 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.90); 35 to 65% Choice, 381 head, 1,230 to 1,275 lbs., 124.00 to 124.00 (124.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,188 head, 1,350 to 1,400 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.07). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 5,700 head, 769 to 914 lbs., 195.00 to 200.00 (198.89); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,897 head, 754 to 885 lbs., 198.00 to 199.00 (198.93). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 148 head, 889 lbs., 197.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.