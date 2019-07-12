The High Plains weekly weighted average direct cattle sales for the week ending on July 7, totaled 71,995 head, compared to 72,778 head the previous week and 158,153 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 16,767 head, 1,265 to 1,575 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (112.55); 65 to 80% Choice, 9,782 head, 1,125 to 1,525 lbs., 107.00 to 113.50 (109.63); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,840 head, 1,200 to 1,525 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (109.03). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,604 head, 1,325 to 1,425 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (113.93); 65 to 80% Choice, 351 head, 1,416 lbs., 114.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,569 head, 793 to 933 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (180.09); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,041 head, 794 to 966 lbs., 177.00 to 181.00 (180.11); 35 to 65% Choice, 360 head, 853 to 859 lbs., 180.00 to 180.00 (180.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 806 head, 819 to 960 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (180.26).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 7,864 head, 1,085 to 1,400 lbs., 109.00 to 114.25 (112.01); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,829 head, 1,050 to 1,400 lbs., 107.00 to 113.50 (109.60); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,209 head, 1,175 to 1,350 lbs., 109.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 826 head, 1,200 to 1,275 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (115.16). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,658 head, 693 to 961 lbs., 180.00; 65 to 80% Choice, 1,448 head, 680 to 844 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (180.28). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 248 head, 791 to 803 lbs., 180.00 to 182.00 (180.68).
