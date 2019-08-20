The High Plains weekly weighted average direct cattle sales for the week ending on Aug. 18, totaled 44,912 head, compared to 60,797 head a week ago and 101,210 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 9,878 head, 1,285 to 1,550 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (107.42); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,410 head, 1,250 to 1,500 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (105.42); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,080 head, 1,200 to 1,400 lbs., 105.00 to 105.00 (105.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 485 head, 1,400 to 1,425 lbs., 108.65 to 111.00 (108.82). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,233 head, 806 to 1,008 lbs., 169.00 to 178.00 (171.31); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,477 head, 758 to 961 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00(170.73). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 733 head, 835 to 929 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (170.53); 65 to 80% Choice, 41 head, 837 to 837 lbs., 165.00 to 165.00 (165.00).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 4,916 head, 1,175 to 1,415 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (106.74); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,321 head, 1,125 to 1,400 lbs., 103.00 to 107.00 (105.04); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,007 head, 1,114 to 1,285 lbs., 105.00 to 105.00 (105.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 85 head, 1,200 to 1,250 lbs., 107.00 to 110.50 (108.85). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,171 head, 736 to 893 lbs., 170.00 to 174.00 (170.88); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,331 head, 730 to 806 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (168.94). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 290 head, 800 to 832 lbs., 171.00 to 171.00 (171.00).
