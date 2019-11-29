High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Nov. 24, indicated receipts of 87,321 head, compared to 74,003 head the previous week and 119,289 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 22,871 head, 1,365 to 1,650 lbs., 114.00 to 117.50 (115.94); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,711 head, 1,250 to 1,600 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (116.06); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,885 head, 1,160 to 1,485 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.88). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,528 head, 1,450 to 1,525 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.77). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 9,743 head, 861 to 1,040 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (183.81); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,728 head, 837 to 1,039 lbs., 177.00 to 184.00 (182.80). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 946 head, 945 to 1,010 lbs., 183.00 to 184.00 (183.54).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 12,217 head, 1,200 to 1,525 lbs., 111.75 to 118.00 (116.15); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,845 head, 1,120 to 1,400 lbs., 115.00 to 116.50 (116.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,815 head, 1,070 to 1,385 lbs., 116.00 to 116.00 (116.00). Live delivered basis over 80% Choice, 2,166 head, 1,250 to 1,358 lbs., 116.00 to 117.50 (117.04). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,518 head, 771 to 916 lbs., 181.00 to 184.00 (183.80); 65 to 80% Choice, 905 head, 713 to 938 lbs., 184.00 to 184.00 (184.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 304 head, 873 to 889 lbs., 183.00 to 184.00 (183.25).
