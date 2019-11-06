The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Nov. 3, indicated receipts of 75,790 head, compared to 72,361 head the previous week and 81,900 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 18,351 head, 1,350 to 1,620 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (113.36); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,933 head, 1,260 to 1,550 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (112.35); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,536 head, 1,250 to 1,500 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.98). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,586 head, 1,375 to 1,500 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.95); 65 to 80% Choice, 200 head, 1,500 to 1,500 lbs., 115.95 to 115.95 (115.95). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 7,266 head, 853 to 1,024 lbs., 176.00 to 181.00 (179.27); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,441 head, 826 to 992 lbs., 180.00 to 180.00 (180.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 40 head, 900 lbs., 180.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,665 head, 854 to 991 lbs., 168.00 to 180.00 (178.92).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,109 head, 1,225 to 1,450 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.93); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,387 head, 1,150 to 1,400 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.13); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,677 head, 1,200 to 1,375 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.15). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,284 head, 1,200 to 1,375 lbs., 112.00 to 115.25 (114.70). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 5,668 head, 772 to 935 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (179.11); 65 to 80% Choice, 358 head, 800 to 919 lbs., 180.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,385 head, 778 to 921 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (179.77).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.