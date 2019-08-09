The High Plains weekly weighted average direct cattle sales for the week ending on Aug. 4, totaled 79,840 head compared to 72,724 head the previous week and 142,100 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 15,188 head, 1,275 to 1,550 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (114.84); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,809 head, 1,240 to 1,535 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (112.39); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,028 head, 1,240 to 1,460 lbs., 111.00 to 111.00 (111.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,151 head, 1,285 to 1,525 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.57). Dressed delivery basis, over 80% Choice, 14,582 head, 793 to 1,008 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (184.68); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,952 head, 750 to 941 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (183.23); 35 to 65% Choice, 182 head, 867 to 889 lbs., 182.00 to 183.00 (182.22); 0 to 35% Choice, 80 head, 885 to 885 lbs., 185.00 to 185.00 (185.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 735 head, 896 to 921 lbs., 183.00 to 184.00 (183.46).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 5,142 head, 1,100 to 1,375 lbs., 110.00 to 116.50 (112.99); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,721 head, 1,100 to 1,350 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (111.48); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,201 head, 1,150 to 1,325 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (111.44). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 552 head, 1,175 to 1,300 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (115.97). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,911 head, 724 to 850 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (183.68); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,365 head, 735 to 851 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.52). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 360 head, 832 lbs., 184.00.
