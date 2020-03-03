High Plains weekly weighted directe cattle slaughter report indicatec receipts of 76,997 head of cattle selling for the week ending on March 1, compared to 74,778 head the previous week and 104,645 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Misssouri.
The report includes sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 12,332 head, 1,340 to 1,650 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (114.74); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,258 head, 1,265 to 1,550 lbs., 113.00 to 115.25 (114.97); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,407 head, 1,200 to 1,475 lbs., 115.00 to 115.25 (115.02). Live deliered basis, over 80% Choice, 723 head, 1,425 to 1,550 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (115.58). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 18,153 head, 835 to 1,071 lbs., 178.00 to 187.00 (184.73); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,698 head, 802 to 944 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (185.19); 35 to 65% Choice, 238 head, 806 to 806 lbs., 184.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 899 head, 882 to 945 lbs., 183.00 to 185.00 (184.21).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,866 head, 1,225 to 1,525 lbs., 112.00 to 117.50 (114.65); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,941 head, 1,100 to 1,400 lbs., 115.00 to 115.25 (115.02); 35 to 65% Choice 824 head, 1,100 to 1,315 lbs., 115.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 922 head, 1,225 to 1,385 lbs., 116.00 to 119.00 (117.25). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 8,484 head, 698 to 961 lbs., 180.00 to 187.00 (184.74); 65 to 80% Choice, 603 head, 734 to 837 lbs., 185.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 161 head, 806 to 882 181.00 to 185.00 lbs., 183.91.
