The High Plains weekly weighted average direct cattle sales for the week ending July 14, totaled 86,953 head, compared to 71,995 head the previous week and 50,367 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 15,430 head, 1,225 to 1,550 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (114.23); 65 to 80% Choice, 12,807 head, 1,185 to 1,550 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.63); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,415 head, 1,190 to 1,475 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (110.85). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,523 head, 1,350 to 1,450 lbs., 115.00 to 117.25 (116.62); 65 to 80% Choice, 117 head, 1,400 to 1,400 lbs., 115.50 to 115.50 (115.50). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 9,753 head, 806 to 990 lbs., 180.00 to 188.00 (182.73); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,307 head, 808 to 928 lbs., 181.00 to 185.00 (183.27). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 2,072 head, 832 to 896 lbs., 180.00 to 183.00 (182.02).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 7,934 head, 1,150 to 1,400 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (113.74); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,566 head, 1,125 to 1,450 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (111.99); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,071 head, 1,160 to 1,333 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.43). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 878 head, 1,175 to 1,300 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.88). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,979 head, 734 to 929 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.99); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,068 head, 744 to 844 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.75). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 227 head, 841 lbs., 183.00 to 183.00 (183.00).
