High Plains weekly weighted average direct slaughter cattle sales report indicated receipts of 16,520 head selling the week ending on April 19, compared to 20,702 head the previous reporting period and 112,499 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice 2,143 head, 1,400 to 1,725 lbs., 94.00 to 105.00 (99.96); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,103 head, 1,375 to 1,675 lbs., 105.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 720 head, 1,235 to 1,500 lbs., 105.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 267 head, 1,440 to 1,550 lbs., 105.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 6,368 head, 816 to 1,040 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (157.11); 65 to 80% Choice, 187 head, 882 to 1,011 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (159.87). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 540 head, 857 to 953 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (150.41).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 984 head, 1,240 to 1,585 lbs., 99.00 to 105.00 (103.47); 65 to 80% Choice, 244 head, 1,214 to 1,325 lbs., 105.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,302 head, 1,340 lbs., 105.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 678 head, 781 to 977 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (158.91); 65 to 80% Choice, 149 head, 772 to 844 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.54). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 40 head, 826 lbs., 150.00.
