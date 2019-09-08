The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales for the week ending on Sept. 1, totaled 57,145 head compared to 55,768 head the previous week and 66,593 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice 12,088 head, 1,275 to 1,570 lbs., 103.00 to 110.00 (106.62); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,081 head, 1,300 to 1,525 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (103.51); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,213 head, 1,150 to 1,460 lbs., 100.00 to 108.00 (102.88). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 939 head, 1,335 to 1,575 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (109.66). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,293 head, 771 to 992 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.91); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,298 head, 772 to 961 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (170.60). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 732 head, 841 to 992 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.33).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 6,790 head, 1,200 to 1,425 lbs., 102.00 to 110.00 (105.01); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,249 head, 1,150 to 1,375 lbs., 103.00 to 108.00 (103.35); 35 to 65% Choice, 50 head, 1,125 to 1,240 lbs., 103.00 to 103.00 (103.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 856 head, 1,200 to 1,350 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (109.75). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,587 head, 738 to 891 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (171.62); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,520 head, 725 to 822 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (171.05). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 308 head, 803 to 848 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (170.75).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.