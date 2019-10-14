The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report fo the week ending on Oct. 6, indicated receipts of 76,027 head of cattle selling compared to 73,845 head a week ago and 111,608 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 14,074 head, 1,300 to 1,600 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (107.71); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,166 head, 1,275 to 1,575 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (107.13); 35 to 65% Choice, 6,062 head, 1,125 to 1,575 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (106.47). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 702 head, 1,350 to 1,500 lbs., 106.00 to 109.00 (107.68). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,841 head, 829 to 1,050 lbs., 164.00 to 171.00 (169.76); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,124 head, 813 to 1,014 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (169.86); 35 to 65% Choice, 241 head, 775 to 920 lbs., 170.00 to 170.00 (170.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,370 head, 877 to 984 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (166.72).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, HEIFERS: LIVE FOB over 80% Choice, 8,479 head, 1,200 to 1,450 lbs., 105.00 to 109.25 (108.23); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,808 head, 1,180 to 1,425 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (107.45); 35 to 65% Choice, 791 head, 1,100 to 1,325 lbs., 106.00 to 107.00 (106.62). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 936 head, 1,250 to 1,335 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (108.83). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,641 head, 760 to 921 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (169.76); 65 to 80% Choice, 494 head, 698 to 838 lbs., 170.00 to 170.00 (170.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 808 head, 848 to 902 lbs., 169.00 to 171.00 (169.63).
