The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales for the week ending on Sept. 15 totaled 58,196 head compared to 71,441 head the previous week and 101,335 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 13,046 head, 1,200 to 1,587 lbs., 97.00 to 103.00 (100.70); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,134 head, 1,270 to 1,580 lbs., 97.00 to 101.00 (99.38); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,473 head, 1,200 to 1,450 lbs., 97.00 to 100.00 (98.74). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 490 head, 1,375 to 1,475 lbs., 103.00 to 104.00 (103.72). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,096 head, 832 to 1,000 lbs., 156.00 to 163.00 (159.62); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,518 head, 703 to 992 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00(157.89); 35 to 65% Choice, 79 head, 924 to 924 lbs., 159.00 to 159.00 (159.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 665 head, 928 to 968 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.53).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 6,340 head, 1,200 to 1,423 lbs., 97.00 to 103.00 (100.06); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,756 head, 1,150 to 1,370 lbs., 98.00 to 100.00 (99.30); 35 to 65% Choice, 818 head, 1,180 to 1,275 lbs., 97.00 to 100.00 (98.84). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 39 head, 1,300 to 1,300 lbs., 103.00; 35 to 65% Choice 42 head, 1,300 to 1,300 lbs., 97.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,039 head, 772 to 882 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (159.05); 65 to 80% Choice, 603 head, 719 to 857 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (158.74). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 148 head, 889 lbs., 159.00.
