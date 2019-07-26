The High Plains weekly weighted average direct cattle sales for the week ending on July 21, totaled 77.601 head, compared to 86,593 head the previous week and 128,312 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 14,127 head, 1,250 to 1,544 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (114.17); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,131 head, 1,200 to 1,450 lbs., 110.00 to 114.50 (111.56); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,588 head, 1,150 to 1,425 lbs., 110.00 to 113.50 (111.33). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,114 head, 1,275 to 1,450 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.66); 65 to 80% Choice, 21 head, 1,419 lbs., 115.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 6,640 head, 775 to 999 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (183.31); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,513 head, 764 to 928 lbs., 177.00 to 185.00 (182.55). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 538 head, 864 to 928 lbs., 182.00 to 183.00 (182.93).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 9,212 head, 1,150 to 1,500 lbs., 111.00 to 116.25 (112.97); 65 to 80% Choice, 6,609 head, 1,130 to 1,450 lbs., 110.00 to 114.25 (111.47); 35 to 65% Choice, 972 head, 1,190 to 1,235 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.16). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 371 head, 1,175 to 1,275 lbs. 115.00 to 117.00 (116.11). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,617 head, 693 to 884 lbs., 182.00 to 185.00 (182.79); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,471 head, 692 to 851 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.83). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 442 head, 810 to 841 lbs., 183.00 to 183.00 (183.00).
