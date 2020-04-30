High Plains weekly weighted average direct slaughter cattle sales report indicated receipts of 47,106 head selling the week ending on April 26, compared to 16,520 head the previous reporting period and 95,404 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,351 head, 920 to 1,725 lbs., 92.25 to 105.00 (96.14); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,680 head, 1,300 to 1,610 lbs., 93.00 to 100.00 (97.63); 35 to 65% Choice, 755 head, 1,225 to 1,550 lbs., 95.00 to 100.00 (99.50). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 585 head, 1,450 lbs., 101.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 12,430 head, 816 to 1,056 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (153.92); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,603 head, 800 to 1,011 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (157.34). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,048 head, 851 to 976 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.16).
Feeder heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 3,266 head, 1,225 to 1,500 lbs., 94.00 to 100.00 (97.35); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,605 head, 1,110 to 1,400 lbs., 94.00 to 100.00 (96.67); 35 to 65% Choice, 198 head, 1,200 to 1,210 lbs., 95.00 to 98.00 (95.68). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,428 head, 1,360 lbs., 101.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice 5,227 head, 756 to 937 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (153.48). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 537 head, 826 to 935 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.70).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.