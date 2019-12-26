High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Dec. 22, indicated receipts of 59,066 head, compared to 70,858 head on Dec. 15 and 70,273 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 13,671 head, 1,350 to 1,675 lbs., 119.00 to 122.50 (120.43); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,010 head, 1,175 to 1,650 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.12); 35 to 65% Choice, 249 head, 1,360 to 1,430 lbs., 120.00 to 120.00 (120.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 882 head, 1,375 to 1,555 lbs., 121.00 to 123.10 (122.13). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,623 head, 843 to 1,040 lbs., 188.00 to 192.00 (191.83); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,924 head, 818 to 976 lbs., 192.00 to 192.00 (192.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,426 head, 898 to 1,000 lbs., 190.00 to 193.00 (191.87).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 5,590 head, 1,200 to 1,475 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (120.27); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,534 head, 1,180 to 1,450 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 lbs., 120.04; 35 to 65% Choice, 320 head, 1,200 to 1,230 lbs., 120.00 to 120.00 (120.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,653 head, 1,325 to 1,414 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.06). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,252 head, 709 to 928 lbs., 190.00 to 196.50 (191.99); 65 to 80% Choice. 327 head, 787 to 843 lbs., 192.00 to 192.00 (192.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 116 head, 873 lbs., 192.50.
