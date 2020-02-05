High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Feb. 2, indicated receipts of 66,979 head compared to 85,957 head the previous week and 84,796 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 10,498 head, 1,275 to 1,625 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.10); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,247 head, 1,150 to 1,675 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (121.99); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,803 head, 1,200 to 1,500 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.98; 0 to 35% Choice, 43 head, 1,300 lbs., 122.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 351 head, 1,425 to 1,525 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.87). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 13,674 head, 821 to 1,055 lbs., 190.00 to 196.00 (194.74); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,624 head, 858 to 961 lbs., 193.00 to 195.00 (194.54); 35 to 65% Choice, 237 head, 880 to 884 lbs., 195.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,446 head, 889 to 992 lbs., 192.00 to 194.00 (192.82).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 7,296 head, 1,225 to 1,400 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.03); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,447 head, 1,125 to 1,388 lbs., 122.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 1,744 head, 1,115 to 1,330 lbs., 122.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 716 head, 1,175 to 1,350 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (123.49). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,603 head, 744 to 953 lbs., 193.50 to 195.00 (194.76); 65 to 80% Choice, 160 head, 751 to 864 lbs., 195.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 299 head, 880 to 896 lbs., 194.00.
