High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Feb. 9, indicated receipts of 54,753 head compared to 66,979 head the previous week and 76,000 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,881 head, 1,340 to 1,615 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (121.12); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,713 head, 1,285 to 1,577 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.97); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,768 head, 1,200 to 1,490 lbs., 121.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,468 head,, 1,375 to 1,585 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (123.11); 65 to 80% Choice, 780 head, 1,497 lbs., 121.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 7,663 head, 822 to 1,056 lbs., 192.00 to 194.00 (193.13); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,261 head, 837 to 969 lbs., 193.00 to 194.00 (193.35). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 804 head, 951 to 977 lbs., 191.00 to 193.00 (192.92).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 7,016 head, 1,075 to 1,455 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.04); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,398 head, 1,160 to 1,400 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.81); 35 to 65% Choice, 366 head, 1,100 to 1,260 lbs., 121.00; 0 to 35% Choice, 305 head, 1,250 lbs., 121.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 569 head, 1,280 to 1,408 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (121.21). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,540 head, 769 to 945 lbs., 192.00 to 194.00 (193.00); 65 to 80% Choice, 426 head, 744 to 819 lbs., 193.00 to 193.00 (193.00).
