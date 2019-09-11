The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales for the week ending on Sept. 8, totaled 71,441 head compared to 57,145 head the previous week and 110,708 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 11,366 head, 1,225 to 1,550 lbs., 98.00 to 107.00 (102.53); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,305 head, 1,265 to 1,500 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (100.17); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,320 head, 1,250 to 1,510 lbs., 100.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 806 head, 1,400 to 1,500 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (106.63). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 18,287 head, 806 to 992 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (166.02); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,791 head, 734 to 973 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 888 (165.22). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 303 head, 928 to 992 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (161.38).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 5,924 head, 1,175 to 1,415 lbs., 98.00 to 107.00 (100.80); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,363 head, 1,145 to 1,440 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (100.38); 35 to 65% Choice, 743 head, 1,150 to 1,250 lbs., 100.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 761 head, 1,200 to 1,350 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (105.56). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 5,297 head, 768 to 960 lbs., 163.00 to 169.00 (166.29); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,578 head, 713 to 875 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (164.81). Dressed FOB basis,over 80% Choice, 243 head, 819 to 848 lbs., 165.00 to 165.00 (165.00).
