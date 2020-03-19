High Plains weekly weighted direct cattle slaughter report indicated receipts of 107,909 head of cattle selling for the week ending on March 15, compared to 95,227 head the previous week and 81,043 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report includes sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 23,255 head, 1,250 to 1,650 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (108.77); 65 to 80% Choice, 11,706 head, 1,150 to 1,550 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.86); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,505 head, 1,175 to 1,410 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (109.41); 0 to 35% Choice, 36 head, 1,275 lbs., 106.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,249 head, 1,400 to 1,475 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.80). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 16,608 head, 787 to 1,024 lbs., 168.00 to 177.00 (173.95); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,658 head, 788 to 931 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (174.48); 35 to 65% Choice, 40 head, 857 lbs., 175.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,448 head, 896 to 1,000 lbs., 173.00 to 175.00 (174.15).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 15,300 head, 1,140 to 1,480 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (109.39); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,706 head, 1,100 to 1,375 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (109.38); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,202 head, 1,125 to 1,330 lbs., 110.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,465 head, 1,150 to 1,375 lbs., 108.00 to 112.00 (110.62). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 9,352 head, 744 to 1,010 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (172.52);
65 to 80% Choice, 637 head, 788 to 882 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.05). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 40 head, 794 lbs., 173.00.
