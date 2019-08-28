The High Plains weekly weighted average direct cattle sales for the week ending on Aug. 25, totaled 55,768 head compared to 44,912 head the previous week and 95,196 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 6,419 head, 1,250 to 1,555 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (107.82); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,861 head, 1,300 to 1,515 lbs., 106.00 to 108.00 (106.52); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,910 head, 1,240 to 1,450 lbs., 106.00 to 106.00 (106.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 128 head, 1,350 to 1,425 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.31). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,879 head, 775 to 1,009 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (175.82); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,091 head, 754 to 950 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (174.11); 35 to 65% Choice, 40 head, 806 lbs., 170.00, Dressed FOB basis over 80% Choice, 1,699 head, 905 to 960 lbs., 174.00 to 175.00 (174.76).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 5,154 head, 1,200 to 1,410 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (107.48); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,737 head, 1,090 to 1,400 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (105.89); 35 to 65% Choice, 118 head, 1,200 to 1,200 lbs., 106.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 571 head, 1,200 to 1,275 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (110.71). Dressed delivery basis, over 80% Choice, 4,978 head, 760 to 880 lbs., 173.00 to 178.00 (175.67); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,334 head, 740 to 864 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (176.13). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 199 head, 800 to 826 lbs., 175.00.
