High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Dec. 29, indicated receipts of 48,782 head, compared to 59,066 head on Dec. 22 and 67,725 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 10,398 head, 1,300 to 1,650 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.41); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,278 head, 1,425 to 1,625 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.83); 35 to 65% Choice, 997 head, 1,280 to 1,510 lbs., 122.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,033 head, 1,450 to 1,535 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (123.93). Dressed delivere basis, over 80% Choice, 10,315 head, 796 to 1,032 lobs., 192.00 to 196.00 (195.20); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,048 head, 813 to 977 lbs., 195.00 to 196.00 (195.31); 0 to 35% Choice, 40 head, 913 lbs., 196.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 918 head, 968 to 984 lbs., 194.00 to 195.00 (194.63).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 4,507 head, 1,200 to 1,425 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.19); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,914 head, 1,200 to 1,300 lbs., 122.00 to 122.00 (122.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 95 head, 1,255 lbs., 122.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,345 head, 1,225 to 1,400 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (122.99). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,514 head, 768 to 926 lbs., 192.00 to 197.00 (194.96); 65 to 80% Choice, 482 hed, 784 to 918 lbs., 195.00 to 196.00 (195.29). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 300 head, 873 lbs., 195.00.
