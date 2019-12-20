The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Dec. 15 indicated receipts of 70,858 head, compared to 71,187 head on Dec. 8 and 60,044 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 19,588 head, 1,325 to 1,600 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (119.21); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,344 head, 1,225 to 1,600 lbs., 117.00 to 120.50 (119.06); 35 to 65% Choice, 470 head, 1,400 to 1,470 lbs., 119.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,169 head, 896 to 1,550 lbs., 115.00 to 122.10 (120.52). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,388 head, 834 to 1,024 lbs., 188.00 to 192.00 (189.52); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,183 head, 853 to 994 lbs., 188.00 to 190.00 (189.82). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,996 head, 940 to 1,000 lbs., 188.00 to 190.00 (188.88).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 7,767 head, 1,225 to 1,475 lbs., 117.00 to 120.50 (119.60); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,126 head, 1,165 to 1,425 lbs., 118.00 to 120.50 (118.72); 35 to 65% Choice, 111 head, 1,300 lbs., 120.50 1,300. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,752 head, 1,300 to 1,410 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.47). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,496 head, 713 to 946 lbs., 187.00 to 194.00 (189.47); 65 to 80% Choice, 309 head, 825 to 901 lbs., 188.00 to 190.00 (188.74). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 259 head, 826 to 857 lbs., 190.00.
