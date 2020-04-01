High Plains weekly weighted direct cattle slaughter report indicated receipts of 89,505 head of cattle selling for the week ending March 29, compared to 131,338 head the previous week and 75,703 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report included sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 22,339 head, 1,300 to 1,650 lbs., 112.00 to 121.00 (119.25); 65 to 80% Choice, 9,208 head, 1,225 to 1,550 lbs., 118.00 to 120.25 (119.54); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,153 head, 1,150 to 1,475 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.93). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 489 head, 1,452 to 1,475 lbs., 120.00 to 120.50 (120.40). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 15,962 head, 822 to 1,023 lbs., 180.00 to 191.00 (188.86); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,353 head, 818 to 945 lbs., 185.00 to 190.50 (189.04). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,256 head, 921 to 984 lbs., 188.00 to 190.00 (189.09).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 11,427 head, 1,165 to 1,500 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (118.95); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,770 head, 1,150 to 1,400 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.32); 35 to 65% Choice, 809 head, 1,120 to 1,300 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.13). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 571 head, 1,300 to 1,375 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (120.20). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 5,499 head, 713 to 930 lbs., 182.00 to 190.00 (189.16); 65 to 80% Choice, 974 head, 732 to 879 lbs., 182.00 to 190.00 (185.77). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 710 head, 832 to 945 lbs., 189.00 to 190.00 (189.16).
