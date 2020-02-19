High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Feb. 16, indicated reciepts of 56,433 head compared to 54,753 head the previouis week and 79,297 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 9,577 head, 1,400 to 1,650 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.83); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,802 head, 1,300 to 1,500 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.97); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,571 head, 1,200 to 1,450 lbs., 119.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 36 head, 1,425 lbs., 119.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,943 head, 840 to 1,040 lbs., 188.00 to 192.00 (190.25); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,784 head, 865 to 975 lbs., 190.00 to 192.00 (190.36). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 767 head, 945 to 976 lbs., 188.00 to 190.00.
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 7,776 head, 1,185 to 1,550 lbs., 118.00 to 120.50 (119.06); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,432 head, 1,200 to 1,325 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.95); 35 to 65% Choice, 536 head, 1,190 to 1,270 lbs., 119.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 566 head, 1,293 to 1,400 lbs., 120.00 to 120.50 (120.13). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,811 head, 778 to 945 lbs., 189.00 to 192.00 (190.10); 65 to 80% Choice, 761 head, 738 to 875 lbs., 190.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 44 head, 733 lbs., 190.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 166 head, 803 to 841 lbs., 189.00 to 190.00 (189.52).
