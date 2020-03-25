High Plains weekly weighted direct cattle slaughter report indicated receipts of 131,338 head of cattle selling for the week ending on March 22, compared to 107,909 head the previous week and 73,836 head a year ago, according to the USDA- Livestock, Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report included sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 30,832 head, 1,300 to 1,675 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (109.93); 65 to 80% Choice, 12,728 head, 1,200 to 1,575 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (110.02); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,409 head, 1,200 to 1,475 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (108.64). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 582 head, 1,375 to 1,500 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.26); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,248 head, 1,445 to 1,445 lbs., 113.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 19,933 head, 816 to 1,013 lbs., 168.00 to 180.00 (172.97); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,107 head, 819 to 979 lbd., 170.00 to 175.00 (173.91). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,270 head 896 to 984 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (172.40).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 20,966 head, 1,075 to 1,485 lbs., 103.00 to 113.00 (108.59); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,195 head, 1,075 to 1,430 lbs., 105.00 to 113.00 (109.29); 35 to 65% Choice, 621 head, 1,100 to 1,250 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.58). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,638 head, 1,325 lbs., 113.00; 65 to 80% Choice, 450 head, 1,500 lbs., 112.00. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,428 head, 756 to 946 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (171.84); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,908 head, 741 to 810 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.78). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 225 head, 832 to 906 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (174.11).
