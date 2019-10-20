The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Oct. 13, indicated receipts of 71,335 head of cattle selling compared to 78,829 head a week ago and 89,722 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 15,000 head, 1,265 to 1,625 lbs., 104.00 to 111.00 (109.25); 65 to 80% Choice, 4,670 head, 1,200 to 1,640 lbs., 107.00 to 111.00 (109.29); 35 to 65% Choice, 3,135 head, 1,230 to 1,525 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (108.96); 0 to 35% Choice, 181 head, 1,350 to 1,360 lbs., 108.00 to 108.00 (108.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,041 head, 1,350 to 1,500 lbs., 108.00 to 111.50 (110.47). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 8,589 head, 803 to 1,030 lbs., 167.00 to 172.00 (171.77); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,495 head, 781 to 991 lbs., 169.00 to 172.00 (171.78); 35 to 65% Choice, 119 head, 888 to 916 lbs., 172.00 to 172.00 (172.00). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 1,760 head, 886 to 1,000 lbs., 171.00 to 172.00 (171.47).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 8,720 head, 1,250 to 1,475 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (109.71); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,696 head, 1,140 to 1,375 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.55); 35 to 65% Choice, 1,186 head, 1,090 to 1,370 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.68); 0 to 35% Choice, 66 head, 1,100 lbs., 108.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,416 head, 1,200 to 1,380 lbs., 110.00 to 110.75 (110.07). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 3,989 head, 775 to 921 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.79); 65 to 80% Choice, 921 head, 698 to 875 lbs., 172.00 to 172.00 (172.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 520 head, 863 lbs., 172.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 326 head, 768 to 902 lbs., 171.00 to 172.00 (171.75).
