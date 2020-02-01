High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Jan. 26, indicated receipts of 85,417 head compared to 75,086 head a week ago and 90,678 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Service, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 23,555 head, 1,300 to 1,630 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (124.49); 65 to 80% Choice, 8,208 head. 1,270 to 1,588 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (123.97); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,944 head, 1,200 to 1,500 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (123.67). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,185 head, 1,350 to 1,575 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.52); 65 to 80% Choice, 312 head, 1,489 lbs., 124.50. Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 11,674 head, 822 to 1,032 lbs., 196.00 to 199.50 (198.77); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,593 head, 828 to 973 lbs., 198.00 to 199.00 (198.86); 35 to 65% Choice, 119 head, 893 lbs., 199.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 539 head, 889 to 969 lbs., 198.00 to 199.00 (198.51).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 7,625 head, 1,240 to 1,444 lbs., 122.50 to 125.50 (124.26); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,549 head, 1,170 to 1,400 lbs., 124.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 916 head, 1,025 to 1,370 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.04). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 882 head, 1,275 to 1,350 lbs., 124.50 to 127.00 (125.12). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 5,961 head, 747 to 978 lbs., 197.00 to 199.50 (199.03); 65 to 80% Choice, 559 head, 788 to 866 lbs., 199.00. Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 162 head, 841 to 905 lbs., 199.00.
