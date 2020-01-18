High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Jan. 12, indicated receipts of 58,225 head compared to 71,031 head a week ago and 62,720 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis over 80% Choice, 10,631 head, 1,325 to 1,650 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (124.92); 65 to 80% Choice, 7,916 head, 1,250 to 1,625 lbs., 124.00 to 124.00 (124.00); 35 to 65% Choice, 2,160 head, 1,250 to 1,550 lbs., 124.00 Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,193 head, 1,325 to 1,500 lbs., 125.50 to 127.00 (126.68). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,872 head, 806 to 1,027 lbs., 196.00 to 200.00 (199.67); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,078 head, 866 to 987 lbs., 200.00; 35 to 65% Choice, 151 head, 897 to 913 lbs., 200.00.
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 3,145 head, 1,250 to 1,475 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.51); 65 to 80% Choice, 2,959 head, 1,140 to 1,520 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.24);
35 to 65% Choice, 346 head, 1,165 to 1,270 lbs., 124.00. Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,747 head, 1,225 to 1,375 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (126.06). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 4,113 head, 713 to 986 lbs., 197.00 to 200.00 (199.72); 65 to 80% Choice, 678 head, 729 to 908 lbs., 200.00.
