The High Plains weekly average direct cattle sales report for the week ending on Oct. 20, indicated receipts of 63,052 head of cattle selling compared to 71,335 head a week ago and 91,729 head a year ago, according to the USDA Livestock Poultry and Grain Market News Division, St. Joseph, Missouri.
The report was based on sales from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota feedlots.
Steers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 14,626 head, 1,345 to 1,585 lbs., 108.00 to 112.00 (110.05); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,936 head, 1,350 to 1,550 lbs., 108.00 to 112.00 (108.89); 35 to 65% Choice, 853 head, 1,260 to 1,500 lbs., 108.00 to 108.00 (108.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,303 head, 1,350 to 1,525 lbs., 110.00 to 112.55 (111.63). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 10,903 head, 857 to 1,023 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (174.12); 65 to 80% Choice, 5,896 head, 851 to 984 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (174.66); 35 to 65% Choice, 38 head, 899 to 899 lbs., 173.00 to 173.00 (173.00). Dressed FOB basis,\ over 80% Choice, 1,053 head, 944 to 992 lbs., 170.00 to 174.00 (173.87).
Heifers: Live FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 5,618 head, 1,225 to 1,400 lbs., 108.00 to 112.00 (110.31); 65 to 80% Choice, 3,120 head, 1,200 to 1,325 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (108.67); 35 to 65% Choice, 423 head, 1,150 to 1,200 lbs., 108.00 to 108.00 (108.00). Live delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 1,455 head, 1,235 to 1,350 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.91). Dressed delivered basis, over 80% Choice, 2,285 head, 784 to 928 lbs., 173.00 to 178.00 (173.57); 65 to 80% Choice, 1,455 head, 794 to 889 lbs., 173.00 to 178.00 (173.66). Dressed FOB basis, over 80% Choice, 240 head, 806 to 806 lbs., 173.00 to 173.00 (173.00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.